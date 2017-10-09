COMPETITION: Win a GANT X BIKEID Limited Edition Bicycle!

We’re really excited to have teamed up with GANT to offer readers the chance to win one of the limited edition GANT x BIKEID bikes.

To complement the AW17 collection, GANT has designed the ultimate commuter bike, available in limited edition in collaboration with BIKEID – a Swedish artisanal bicycle company whose focus is the urban commute. The bike is not only an irresistible piece of design, but also made for smart travelling. It features modern details such as the iPhone front mount for the GPS and 5 LED waterproof lights built into the seat post to increase visibility.

To enter complete the form below, telling us which country BIKEID are based in (see information here if needed!). The winner will be chosen at random from all entries received on or before 30th October 2017.

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Your phone number (required)

Your Address (required)

Tell us which country bike company BIKEID is based in?

Comment





Check to accept terms and conditions and to confirm that you are over 18 years of age (see below).







TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

• Competition will close on 30th October 2017

• Competition is open to mainland UK residents only

• Winner will be chosen at random from all the entries submitted on or before the closing date

• Winners name, address and contact details will be requested and passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment

• The Promoter’s decision is final and binding on the entrants – no correspondence will be entered into

• The winner must respond accepting the prize within 10 days of notification otherwise the Promoter reserves the right to redraw the prize from the remaining eligible entries up to 3 times before the competition is then declared void.

• Entrants email addresses will be added to the promoter’s mailing list to receive details of future promotions. Details will not be shared with third parties. If you do not wish to be included on the mailing list please include the words ‘OPT OUT’ in the comments box.