Get on our bike: Retune with the GANT AW17 collection

GANT’s famous preppy style takes on the urban cycling brotherhood for an AW17 fashion collection inspired by how to keep your cool when you’re living in the big city. To celebrate, read on to hear about our competition to win a superb commuter bike designed by GANT in collaboration with Swedish cycling pros, BIKEID.

The urban worker has it hard, staying on top, up to speed, in touch and online. And then there’s the grind of the daily commute. Wow how do we do it all? Well, we all have our own ways to retune, whether our days see us tethered to the office or doing some serious physical graft. It might be a weekend in the countryside, or a night out with friends; catching a film or a visit to the gym. Whether your escape is physical or mental, you return to your metropolitan world refreshed and ready to take on new challenges.

Well, the GANT AW17 collection has been inspired by the way your body and mind retune when you take a break from the frenetic pace of life in the big city. The aim is to ease your daily grind with functional yet stylish GANT menswear and womenswear from the original American lifestyle brand famous for their shirts and chino trousers.

The collection has been created with everyday performance and functionality in mind. Colourful, sporty and ideal for an active lifestyle, the collection works for all kinds of autumn activities. It includes preppy daywear for your work wardrobe, active-wear for social winter sports, and occasion wear for festive gatherings. The Tech Prep range just gets better and better, with garments for women joining the line-up for AW17. Tech Prep pieces are super practical for people who live their lives constantly in motion.

Colours are a warm palette of pinks and reds, with splashes of punchy orange and muted marines, topped off with creamy beiges and browns to tie the shades together. Pieces are packable and reversible or great for layering with Tech Prep quality added to wool and shirt weaves, giving everyday garments a modern and active touch.

Our favourite pieces for men

COMMUTER BLAZER

Made from breathable, waterproof fabric with laser-cut ventilation under the arm opening and reactive details, the Commuter Blazer will keep you safe outdoors and ready for the office whatever the weather.

COMMUTER DENIM SHIRT

The Commuter Denim Shirt is made in soft cotton Oxford fabric with stretch and articulated sleeves for enhanced movability and comfort.

SLIM COMMUTER JEANS

This Commuter Jean features several solutions that will keep you cool all through your commute ride. Re-active details enhance visibility in the dark, your keys are stowed in the special smart pocket located at the waistband, and the water repellent fabric keeps the effects of April showers at bay.

VELOCITY JACKET

Love this lightweight, quilted jacket insulated with a mix of 90% down and 10% feather, making it incredibly warm despite its lightness. The Velocity Jacket has a water-repellent finish, perfect for protection against unpredictable weather, and a quilted hood.

CABLE KNIT SWEATER

Made from a super-soft blend of cotton, wool, alpaca and nylon, the Cable Mock Neck nods to GANT’s preppy origins with its large, modified cable front. It’s a great holiday piece, with a mock turtleneck.

Our favourite pieces for women

DOWNTOWN STRIPE BLAZER

This single-breasted blazer in stretch polyester/viscose sports single-button closure, flap pockets and an eye-catching striped design. Pair with the matching Downtown Stripe Pants for a focal look this season.

TECH PREP DOBBY STRIPED SHIRT

This lightweight shirt is made from a blend of cotton and Lyocell. The yarn features GANT’s Tech Prep quality, so it is temperature regulating, and moves with you. Featuring elegant satin dobby stripes, this shirt also sports a box-pleat and locker loop on the back.

CABLE ALPACA CREW

This crew sweater is made from a luxurious Italian yarn that is a mix of alpaca and Merino wool. With its relaxed, slim fit, it has a super-soft hand-feel, making it a real autumn favourite.

The GANT AW17 collection is available in stores and online now.

WIN A GANT X BIKEID LIMITED EDITION BICYCLE!

To complement the AW17 collection, GANT has designed the ultimate commuter bike with BIKEID – a Swedish artisanal bicycle company focussing on the urban commute. The bike is an irresistible piece of design made for smart travelling with iPhone front mount for the GPS and waterproof lights built into the seat post to increase visibility.

