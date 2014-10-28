D*Face debuts ‘Save the World’ art car at Moniker Art Fair

D*Face debuts ‘Save the World’ art car at Moniker Art Fair – words Al Woods

The art car, as a concept, has been around since the 1970’s. Hot Rods were given mad makeovers back then like some mad beasts from the Mad Max movies as artists and designers let their imaginations run wild.

Well, now Kaspersky Lab have rekindled the concept for a new era. They asked leading British street artist Dean Stockton aka D’Face to create his own unique take on the art car but for the 21st century.


The British street artist has unveiled his first-ever Formula E art car in East London. It will be part of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team. They are one of the founding outfits of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – The first ever fully electric racing world series.

The car itself bears all their hallmarks of the D’Face style and ethos. The design has the words ‘Save the World’ emblazoned as part of the design in bright bold colours. It also features the D’Face iconic wings. This is art designed to inspire hope and change.

D’Face himself wants his art car to encourage others to makes their own changes.

“Does everyone have a good and bad element to them, and how much does the bad outweigh the good? In times like now, we all need to take on the mantra of the super hero and help Save the World. It is time for all of us to stand together and make a change. Be that stopping data steals, addressing climate change and plastic waste or using damaging fuels. We all have the power to do one thing that will help make a change.”

It’s fitting that the art car will be part of Formula E. Yes, it’s a fully fledged sport but also designed to raise awareness of climate change and speed us along to a more sustainable future.

The car is on display in East London 4th to 7th October as part of the Moniker Art Fair.

D*Face debuts ‘Save the World’ art car at Moniker Art Fair – words Al Woods

Tags:

VPS serverVPS server
PREV STORY
Gateway of VPS server and emerging speed demands for applications

You May Also Like

Dawn Farquharson – Spirited clothes for either sex

We do like it when we come across a new designer or artist whose ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Life is Beautiful festival, Las Vegas – ‘Nothing like this exists in Britain’

Words: Chris Zacharia They say New York is the city that never sleeps, but ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Designer Shades for men

Why designer shades for men never go out of fashion

Why designer shades for men never go out of fashion – words Alexa Wang ...

author_avatar
admin
5 Shares
eco car

The Smartest Cars of 2017

The Smartest Cars of 2017 – words Al Woods Technology is constantly developing, and ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Move over, Paris – Champagne is France’s romantic getaway du jour

Words: Lawrence Hunt Anyone who did their time grimacing over French verb tables owes ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Burger and Lobster: Doing Two Things Rather Well

Burger and Lobster has enjoyed overwhelming success since its debut in Mayfair last year. ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares