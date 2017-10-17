It’s time to embrace the ABBA style – words Alexa Wang

So, you’ve seen the film ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ but you want more. It’s not enough to feel those big ABBA numbers as they wash over you. It’s not enough to enjoy the big choreographed song and dance set pieces that the film excels in.

You want the real deal. You want to go back to the source. Back to the band’s heyday and their gloriously flamboyant fashion sense. With a digital reunion tour in the diary for 2019 we really have gone back in time to move forward. It’s time to embrace the ABBA style.

Well you’re in good company. The stars are aligning for a full-on comeback for all aspects of the ABBA fashion style and their massive influence is making its mark in higher end boutiques and high street stores up and down the country. As recent articles show, the demand for ABBA style is growing, as you can see from this piece from Lyst. We’re talking silky flares, platform boots and metallic blazers. All glitzy and glam as you like. Like the original ABBA costumes.

Of course, if you want to embrace the style it’s probably going to have an impact on your personality. This is something you have to be prepared for. You can’t slip your dancing shoes and glad rags on and try to sneak out of your house head won and hope you’re not going to be noticed. You have to embrace the style. Loosen up, throw those shoulders back and get in touch with your inner ABBA persona. You’re on top of the world, won that dancefloor and look the picture of glamour.

The shiny trouser suit has to be one of the classic ABBA looks. All kind of loose, flamboyant and flared of course. Gucci have been creating some bold cut, seventies tinged suits even going all out with a hot pink number that Agnetha would have been proud to wear at the height of ABBA mania.

Of course, the seventies wouldn’t be the seventies if it wasn’t for flares. Surly though you’ll stop at chucking away your neat line of identical skinny jeans? Well I’m afraid you going to have to. In the name of ABBA, you have to go flared. All the top fashion houses are at it including Alexander McQueen. Dior and Valentino. You can’t go the whole hog unless you embrace the flare. Yes. You’ be nervous at first but a few days in and you’ll be looking for any excuse to take to the dancefloor and waft those velvet flares.

Finally, we have to mention the P word. The superbly, gratuitous platform – both shoes and boots – are back in vogue. You sometimes have to be a martyr for fashion and this is one of those time. Throw caution to the wind and feel yourself rise of the ground (on your giant platforms) as you dance the night away. And if you’re going to do platforms you have to do it in style. This knee length pair from Gianvito Rossi, is we think dripping in ABBA flavoured glamour. Fit for any dancing queen.

