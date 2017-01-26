Best vehicles for handling winter conditions

Best vehicles for handling winter conditions – words Alan Woods

Ice, snow and sleet are some of the biggest dangers facing drivers, and even with all the benefits of modern cars, the winter seasons are often dreaded for the disruption it inevitably causes on the roads.

As such, more people are considering how their car performs when handling winter conditions, something that is reflected in their purchases. This blog will explore just a few of the vehicles to consider when the wintry weather appears again.





How well a car handles winter conditions can often vary depending on the winter season itself, although most cars are generally fitted with all-weather tyres. Most cars can travel relatively well, even on ice, but for adverse weather conditions, whether on or off-road, the best overall vehicles have four-wheel drive or even all-wheel drive, although there are exceptions to this rule.

Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is a large pick-up truck equipped with a versatile 4×4 system designed for extremely difficult terrain. This model has been rigorously tested to ensure that it is capable of tackling any off-road conditions including ice and snow. Able to carry over a thousand kilogrammes thanks to its powerful engine and firm suspension, the Ford Ranger is an excellent tow vehicle while still being reasonably affordable.

As noted on Leasewell, the Ford Ranger is the first pick-up to receive a 5-star safety rating, making it one of the safest cars available and a strong contender against similar vehicles.

Skoda Octavia Scout



If you want a smaller car that can handle winter driving, the Skoda Octavia Scout is a safe bet. Despite its smaller size, it is available with four-wheel drive, allowing the car to handle the worst of ice and snow. Reviews pointed out that the Octavia Scout has the addition of raised suspension and additional ground clearance for extra grip. It handles the roads comfortably and has even been praised for its particular attention to child safety.

Although the Octavia Scout is perhaps a little more expensive than the standard Skoda car, the extra 4×4 features are worth the price while also making it more economical.

Kia Sorrento

As a car manufacturer, Kia is often considered to build reputable yet reasonably priced vehicles. Recently, their efforts include the Kia Sorrento, a seven-seater SUV. As pointed out by CarPreview, the Sorrento’s flexible all-wheel-drive system provides maximum traction for slick, slippery surfaces. While some might be hesitant to buy a seven seater, particularly if they don’t need them, the Kia Sorrento can handle even the worst of winter with its AWD and its narrow 17-inch tyres.

Best for you

Ultimately, any vehicle’s ability to deal with winter conditions are mostly dependent on the severity of the weather in your local area. The vehicles mentioned above are just some of the options out there, so search carefully and consider all other features along with their ability to handle. While it is difficult to accurately predict weather conditions, it’s always best to be prepared – and nowhere is that more significant than when purchasing a new vehicle.

