Top tips for a healthy autumn skin care routine – words Al Woods



As the year draws colder, and the nights grow longer it’s sadly going to wreak havoc on your skin.

Chapped lips and dry skin are the enemies you’ll be battling during this time of year. However, you don’t need to worry. There are plenty of things you can do to fight back and keep your skin looking and feeling fresh during those colder months.

Cleansing

One of the basic steps of skincare is to make sure you cleanse daily. It’s a great way to clear your skin. When looking at cleansers, you want one that gently cleans it, and doesn’t take away too much of its natural moisture. Try to avoid cleansers which leave your skin feeling raw after you’ve applied them. The cold weather outside is going to make it feel like that anyway, this is a time for you to be gentle with it.

Moisturising

This is an absolute vital part of any skincare routine, but particularly when the weather is colder. Your skin is going to dry out quicker and you need to take action to fix this. Thankfully, moisturiser is a simple skincare step to take . If you get into the habit of moisturising your skin day and night, you will quickly reap the benefits. You’ll notice your skin will feel softer, look brighter and this can habit you can carry with you for years to come. Don’t forget to do your neck and hands, too.

Face Masks

A great way to maintain a healthy skincare routine is using a face mask regularly. Facemasks can be a simple way of maintaining your skin and a self-care method. What kind of products you use is up to you. You can easily whip up a face mask in your kitchen, using household ingredients such as avocado or egg yolk. Or if you don’t fancy making your own face mask, they’re easily accessible from local pharmacies. Whatever method you choose, it’s a wonderful way of giving yourself a little bit of your time.

Hydrate

One of the easiest things you can do as part of your everyday skincare routine is to drink water regularly. It keeps you hydrated and as a result your skin will look dewy, and refreshed. Not only does it benefit your skin, but it benefits your other organs as well.

Make Up

To be kind to your skin, mix up the make-up routine a little. If you can, try to avoid heavy foundations as this will dry up your face. You could use a tinted moisturiser instead as this will keep your skin softer, and give you that coverage you want if happen to be having a bad skin day. Though with these tips, those days will be a thing of the past.