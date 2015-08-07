Inside knowledge changes hobbies to passions – words Alexa Wang

Ever looked at someone doing a sport or certain activity and wished you could join in but you didn’t know how? We’d all love to have more knowledge but how much of it is useful? That is the question that keeps us back from learning things that on the surface, seem like they can’t help us that much.

To get through this moment of losing interest in something that you know deep down you like, you have to reinvigorate your passion. Whether this be for working out and getting a trim figure that you have desired for a long time, or perhaps pausing Robin Hood and actually making the effort to learn archery, these things require dedication. But what use are they right? Where can you use these skills and knowledge in your life? Well if you don’t boil down your life to just working, eating and sleeping, there’s plenty of options where.

The hurdle after hurdle

You can bet money on it that most people don’t know what they’re going to do when they enter a gym. Sure, they’ve mustered enough courage to actually enter but they have no clue how to get started. Thankfully we live in the age of overwhelming information which we can use to help us. However, we can also watch videos about black holes yet that doesn’t make us a physicist. With an inside knowledge of fitness, you can use the right techniques, the right motions and correct diets to get more effective quicker results. To do this, you kind of have to be taught by a professional such as a certified personal trainer. They do this for a living and know a mixture of sport science, psychology and dieting as well.

The only question is, what’s better FREE Personal Trainer Course VS Paid Personal Trainer Courses (2019)? Well a free course is unreliable because anyone can go home and write up their own course. A paid trainer course has been approved by bodies in the industry and they give you their seal of approval regarding the legitimacy of what you’re learning. In other words, it’s not quackery and you won’t be wasting your time or money receiving this knowledge. When you pass, you won’t find hurdles in the gym to jump over as so many do. As in so many areas of life, knowledge truly is power.

Shot by an expert

Although instagram is a social media platform, it’s mainly for pictures. It has allowed many people who love photography to share their passion for this craft. That’s why more and more people are trying to take this hobby of theirs more seriously. Even when we have smartphones with excellent video quality, we still love to take snaps of everything. Whether it’s a fine dish of food, a bouquet of gorgeous flowers or perhaps a slick sports car in the city, we love to shoot things and get the best angle which speaks a thousand words. But just opening up your camera in your mobile isn’t the true art of photography. So where do you go to actually learn this craft? Well, you go home.

When you’re back in your abode, you can look up the Masterclass course that Annie Leibovitz offers. She’s known around the world for taking many portrait pictures of people, so she can show you how to capture a subject. However, photography is mostly set up and knowledge of lighting, angles, textures, colors, tones and space but to name a few things. So before you even buy your own professional camera, learning this craft with some inside knowledge is rapidly going to improve your ability to take truly sublime images. The course is taught in classes, just like any kind you would find at college. However, it’s all done online which means you watch and learn from the comfort of your own home. However it also means you can rewind and rewatch things you missed or didn’t understand at first. And of course if you have signed up with a subscription, you can access your courses anytime, anywhere you want.

Learn from the center

All too often, our lives are filled with sitting down and staring at a computer. This has seemed to become the norm. Don’t you miss fresh air? Instead of staying home and watching some movies or documentaries about the things you find interesting, why don’t you try them? For example, archery is a growing sport and has greatly increased in popularity because of the competitive Olympic duels that are had. One of the best ways to learn archery is in a controlled environment. But it’s going to be expensive you say? Well, not necessarily true because many sports and leisure centers have archery classes and target shooting groups that can give you basic equipment.

Especially if you’re a beginner, they most likely have some basic light bows and arrows which you can use. You’ll also have access to forearm guards and wrist wraps if you need them. The training coach will teach you the basics, everything from stance, posture, hand grip, pulling and releasing technique as well as breathing will be taught to you. This kind of inside knowledge allows you to appreciate the sports even more. Rather than just buying the equipment and trying to learn by yourself, you’ll have an expert that can teach you personally. Who knows, you might stop binge watching Netflix and actually take archery seriously. The desire to develop a passion can occur out of nowhere sometimes, you just need to take that first step.

What’s that one thing that’s stopping you from taking up a sport that you have always admired? How about asking yourself why haven’t you turned your hobby into a passion yet? If you really want to get fitter than ever, why haven’t you chosen to get that knowledge that will help you achieve your goals? Inside knowledge is the track that shows you the way, puts you on the right path so you can avoid fumbling around and actually get good at what you love doing.