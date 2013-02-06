5 most inspirational quotes from kids’ books – words AL Woods



While printed books may be losing the competition to technology, much like everything else these days, books that I used to be fascinated by are still on the shelves today – or, available on e-book stores sites and are still gripping children like they used to grip me.

With World Book Day coming up (this used to be one of my favourite days of the year – being able to go into WH Smith after school to spend my £1 book voucher!), I thought that I would put together a little list of some of the most inspirational quotes that have all come from children’s books that perhaps as adults, we still use now.

So, here are the top 5 quotes that I have thought of in adulthood that hopefully, children will still go on to use today:

“Some journeys take us far from home. Some adventures lead us to our destiny.” – C.S Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The story of Narnia is truly a great on, with fantastic characters. Four siblings are sent to stay with a professor while the WWII bombings are taking place, and once there, they are told not to go into a certain room. Obviously, like any great storyline, they disobey the rule and head to the room, step inside the wardrobe and are transported to the world of Narnia. Narnia was once a peaceful town with talking animals, fauns and Giants, although now, it has now been cursed by the White Witch. With the help from Aslan (my favourite character) they aim to fight the witch and restore love and peace on the land.

“If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” – Roald Dahl, The Twits

Roald Dahl’s imagination was really one of a kind, and his books are really something else. The Twits is all about a horrible, nasty, married couple, Mr and Mrs Twit. They love playing mean jokes on each other and we experience these mean pranks through the journey of the novel. However, the Muggle-Wumps, their caged monkeys, have had enough of their pranks and get them back in their own way.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light” J.K Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone

I mean, if you are yet to know the plot of Harry Potter, then you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past twenty years. It even made the cut for the UK’s best bedtime books, at number 7. Harry Potter, who lives with his aunt and uncle after his parents died when he was younger, finds out he is a wizard and has been invited to attend Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Famous for the reason behind his parents’ death, Harry makes friends fast, although discovers quickly that being a wizard is far more dangerous than he thought, and someone is out to get him.

“You may have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing” – E.B White, Charlotte’s Web

This is the story of Wilbur, a pig that is in danger of being slaughtered by the farmer, and his friendship with a spider named Charlotte. She writes messages using her web in order to praise Wilbur in hope to save him from the slaughterhouse at the end of the book. This was adapted into a film in 2006.

“It is when we are most lost that we sometimes find out truest friends” – Brothers Grimm, Snow White

Published in 1812, way before Disney’s first ever animated film, is the book of Snow White. The evil queen wants to kill her step-daughter, Snow White, after her magic mirror tells her that Snow White is the most beautiful person on the land and she gets jealous. Snow White runs away to avoid being killed and ends up in a small cottage, home to seven dwarfs who she befriends in the film. Once the queen finds out she is still alive and living in a cottage, she makes it her mission to find her and kill her.