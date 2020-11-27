Is a Breitling The Must Own Watch of 2021?

words Al Woods

Breitling is one of the most popular luxury watch brands and its heritage and recognition only seem to be increasing. This is a great sign for water enthusiasts who may already be lucky enough to own a Breitling as part of their collection and may also be a message to the rest of us looking to invest in a luxury timepiece for the first time.

Established in 1884 in Grenchen Switzerland, the brand is known for its high success diver-inspired or aviation models, but there is even more to the brand than first meets the eye. Its due to the unseen craftsmanship and the high-quality components that the company has managed to thrive for as long as it has. With such a proud history before it, who is going to rule out Breitling being the luxury watch brand to watch in 2021? We certainty aren’t.

Of course, this year has taught us all one thing, expected the unexpected. But what’s the harm in trying to predict the movers and shakers in the watch industry? In this post we’ll introduce the Breitling brand in more detail to those that are new to the company and take a peek at some of their most popular models, those you might want to keep one eye on if you’re looking to expand your collection!

A (very) Brief History of Breitling

Breitling is a brand that is worn by some of the most influential pop stars and politicians. One of the company’s watches, the Top Time by Q was even worn by James Bond in Thunderball. Today, the company has stores all over the world and it is frequently featured in the popular culture. But where and when did the brand begin? The company was started way back in 1884 by a man called Leon Breitling and focused on chronographs. With an eye for innovation the company remained a family business and thrived with the concept of wrist chronographs. You might recognize them today as the simple wristwatch.

Why Choose Breitling?

There are multiple reasons to get a Breitling in 2021. But their unique luxury watches seem to trigger plenty of interest from those who like military-inspired releases. If this is your style we take a look at some fan favorites below.

Breitling Emergency

The Breitling Emergency line is a success story. It features a small radio transmitter which makes it a top choice for those in the aviation industry. While its radio frequency can’t be picked up by satellites, it can be picked up in areas of over 100 miles. Just a few years ago 2 helicopter pilots crashed in Antarctica were saved after activating their distress signal on one of their Breitling Emergency watches received as a gift.

Breitling Navitimer

Breitling all-time favorite: The Navitimer is a watch that made history. This incredible watch has a history like no other. It was made according to the suggestions of Scott Carpenter, who wore the watch in his 1962 space mission.

Various commercial versions of this watch were also made available to the general public. Today, you can purchase a Navitimer (a combination of navigation timer words) made by Breitling. But its movement was further perfected in a high-profile collaboration with Heur and Hamilton. Today’s Navitimer watches come with a contemporary look with 18K red gold and stainless steel construction. Black, blue, and anthracite versions of this watch make it a perfectly customizable option as you can choose the color that most appeals to you, with or without a chronograph function.

Final words

When it comes to owning a wristwatch of any kind making the right choice of brand and style is hugely important. That decision process is multiplied when you’re investing in a luxury timepiece and the stakes, and price, are so much higher. We understand that there is now as much choice as ever when it comes to purchasing a fine watch you want to keep in your family for generations, you have the likes of Rolex and Omega with their swashbuckling marketing. But next year we would raise a case for Breitling and hopefully this blog post has helped to explain why.