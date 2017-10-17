Luxury watches making headlines in 2019

words Al Woods

A designer watch is one of the few pieces of jewelry a man can wear, so it’s worth finding the style that suits you perfectly. Luxury watches rising in popularity in 2019 include some notable callbacks to classic styles while others are more contemporary expressions of style.







Agayev & Sons

A watch that callbacks to a more classical era is the Agayev & Sons 40mm Bronze Case and Green Dial Watch. This timepiece features a bronze case with italic numerals and a classic green face, making it reminiscent of a billiard’s table.

Agayev & Sons have brought several popular watches to the market in 2019. These include more contemporary styles such as the stainless steel Agayev & Sons 40mm watch with a Kansas City skyline enamel dial on a genuine black alligator strap. This watch is a work of art, literally, and retains a classy and modest style.

Agayev & Sons have released similar watches in Kansas City with imagery in the enamel face. Other examples are the enamel boat and enamel parrot. Both of these enamel watches are secured with genuine black alligator straps as well.

While Agayev & Sons have made headlines with their interesting luxury watches, they are far from the only watchmakers of note this year. Here are some of the most popular luxury watches of 2019.

De Ville

If you’re more into smaller and sharper styles, the De Ville Trésor 125th Anniversary Edition is a delightful callback to a more mechanical age. This watch radiates style and each numeral is denoted with a simple slash of 18k yellow gold.

The De Ville Trésor 125th Anniversary Edition is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and style brimming with a sharp intelligence all of its own.

It is also an important time for the watchmaker because 2019 marks 50 years since an Omega flew to the moon. Indeed, quite fittingly an Omega was the first watch to land on the moon, and many Omegas of the era are still running perfectly with minimal watch repairs or adjustment being required.

Tissot

If modern performance is more your speed, the Swiss brand Tissot will catch your attention. The watchmaker has sold many of its Heritage 1973 Chronograph 43mm satin-polished stainless steel case watches.

This watch is a callback to a not-so-distant era of 1970s racing when Tissot sponsored a number of entrants in the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race.

Tissot was known at the time for its original mechanical racing watch aptly dubbed the Navigator. This watch befits an endurance athlete or car enthusiast with its green Super-LumiNova numerals.

While this watch is popular, it is limited to 1,973 productions.

Victorinox

Bringing us right into the current year of watch design is Victorinox. This watchmaker made its debut in 2018 and has a unique look that combines an intentionally bulky case covered with a very fine carbon composite – one that also happens to cover the outer layer of space shuttles to protect them during their return trip through the atmosphere.

This watch is absurdly tough with a unique style to match. The carbon composite is capable of withstanding temperatures as high as 1,200 Celsius. This makes it one of the most scratch-resistant cases on the market.

Seiko

It would not be right to make a list of popular watches in 2019 without mentioning Seiko. The watchmaker has seen its Prospex LX 44.8mm black super-hard coated titanium case with black silicone strap rise in popularity.

Seiko is known as one of the leading watch manufacturers in one of the leading manufacturing countries of the world. The company began in the 19th century in Ginza and is known for making watches of all shapes and prices.

The Prospex LX 44.8mm watch is a popular choice among athletes and the mechanically inclined because of its usefulness in the air, sea, and on land.

Choose a Luxury Watch that Befits You

Whether it’s a watch that denotes a love for a home city, or a functional but durable watch for the practical athlete, there has never been such a wide variety of popular watchmakers to choose from.