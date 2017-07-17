Fall/winter fashion tips for 2019

words Alexa Wang

We’re now in August, which means it’s not too early to start thinking about your fall and winter fashion choices. After all, the forthcoming months often start to bring the chill and shorter nights down upon us, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the game when you can. Perhaps deals and discounts are available if you make purchases on the fringes of the seasonal shifts?

Also, with the AW19 fashion show taking place last March, now is a great time to reflect, gather some inspiration, and get to work. But what fresh purchases can you add to your wardrobe at this time?

Statement bags

Some rules are always the same, no matter what the time of year is. For example, statement bags are one of the best add-ons you can have for your overall look. They really flesh out any ensemble you’re wearing and ensure that you’re readily prepared for anything life throws at you. After all, these days fashion isn’t about aesthetics alone; practicality has never been so appreciated too!

The backpack purses from Radley London work very well here, offering the right balance of both style and substance. Soft materials with enchanting colour schemes, these bags are just big enough to store things like makeup, tissues and any accessories you want to take off on your outings like gloves, scarves and hats. Ultimately, statement bags are essential for the fall and winter.

Puffer jackets

Staying true to the theme of style and substance, puffer jackets are worthy entries on this list. Warm and snug, they can drape all the way down your body or secure a solid mid length fit too. Moreover, these kinds of jackets are often among the most vibrant and colourful too, so if you’re off too any Thanksgiving parties at any point, the puffer jacket has you covered.

Puffer jackets also offer a supremely casual aesthetic too, so you won’t look like you’re trying too hard when you’re wearing one. They’re slick, cool and funky, and just about anyone can pull them off to, making them a safe yet fashionable wardrobe addition for all.

Checks and tartan

Fall and winter often bring miserable weather with them, so it’s down to our attire to lift things up a little – including our spirits! Checks and tartan patterns work wonders here, providing an interesting and unique outfit for the wearer. These crisscrossing designs often provide an onslaught of quirky clashes, allowing wearers to mix and match colours and patterns for an original-looking ensemble.

There’s also the consideration that these kinds of patterns look snug and cosy but can also be worn in both casual and formal environments. Whether you’re going out with your pals or heading out to your 9-5 job in the morning, there’s simply never a bad time to wear check and tartan patterns!