How to Properly Dress a Kid for Winter & Save Some Money

words Alexa Wang

Winter is coming, and it is time to make sure that the wardrobe of your kid is ready for the upcoming cold season. Luckily, nowadays, stores provide an abundance of clothes and accessories for children. The only thing that parents need is enough money to spend.

However, it does not mean that you need to spend a fortune on winter outfits for your little one. First of all, you can order them from a reliable store like The Trendy Toddlers or check other online shops regularly.

How to Spend Less

If you check websites of the most popular retailers and varieties of kids’ clothes, you think that your baby will need all of them. However, there is no need to lose your head and add everything to a cart. If you manage to define the comfortable number of clothes for your kid, you will be able to save on some unnecessary extras.

● One Warm Overall + Fewer Clothes Underneath

If you choose a convenient and warm winter overall, you will not need to buy numerous long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, sweaters, etc. Just a couple of outfits to change will suffice for the whole winter. The same refers to pants. If an overall is warm, you only need several cotton trousers and socks. A fleece onesie is necessary only for kids younger than 12 months because they do not move in a stroller. Toddlers do not need extra layers that will prevent them from movements.

● Waterproof Boots

In autumn and winter, the most frequent reason for catching a cold is the humidity inside boots. Thus, it is crucial to be sure that the shoes you have chosen for your baby won’t let the water inside. You can opt to save on a hat and select a cheaper one. However, boots are not something to save on.

● Unnecessary Accessories

There are numerous diverse accessories in stores for children. But not all of them are necessary. Instead of a scarf that annoys kids so much, you can buy a couple of polo neck long-sleeves. Instead of two/three pairs of mittens, consider purchasing one pair of water-resistant gloves. You will only have to dry them when you get home, that’s it.

Fewer Clothes — More Activities

Finally, when you are going out in winter, the most important is not to dress warmly. The most essential is to move all the time you are out. The fewer clothes you and your baby have on (i.e., a reasonable number according to the weather), the easier it will be to move. In this way, neither you nor your baby will be cold outside in winter. Just a couple of hours in the fresh windy air — and the whole family will come back home, eat the full lunch, and fall asleep in the afternoon. Sounds fun, right? With such an approach, you will spend less money on clothes and more time for hilarious winter activities.