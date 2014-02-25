Is vinyl alive – and what do you think?

Vinyl records, as a carrier, have been buried for more than a dozen years.  But who is older remembers that we all grew up on vinyl. It has-sound. And the creation of covers for them so generally developed into an art. This is a whole era, an era of beautiful time.

 

Today, progressive interest in vinyl arises because the majority of people – true connoisseurs of high-quality sound – are disappointed in modern sound standards. The vinyl record is by far the best sound carrier. This is spoken by both professionals and middle-aged novice collectors. The way a vinyl record reproduces with more or less good equipment cannot be compared with any digital carrier – this is a true stereo sound that is not processed in any digital format — natural, natural, warm, almost like alive. There must be something nostalgic about it.

It would seem that such an old thing as a record – who needs it, except for collectors and retrogrades? Nevertheless, in the past two years, sales of vinyl reached the level of the 80s – when the world was experiencing a plate boom. Not only that: there are people who not only collect records but also use them to make money and create new things.

It is clear that you need to remove fine dust before listening, sometimes you need to clean the needle, keep the surface of the disc or the player’s mat clean, but very often you need to do something with the plate itself. The main thing is careful and neat storage in a vertical position and a place protected from dust.

In addition, the other day, the largest German distributors of Intergroove, Groove Attack, Word And Sound, Neuton and Kompakt formed an alliance to equalize vinyl with digital formats. The first action of the alliance, called “Pro Vinyl” (“For Vinyl”), aims to reach an agreement that digital releases should be available for download no earlier than two weeks after the release of the records. At the same time, the members of the alliance have nothing against digital formats and are also engaged in their distribution. Simply, they believe that the main advantage of digital formats – the speed of distribution and availability – has a very negative effect on sales of vinyl. And one can not disagree.

Vinyl lived, vinyl is alive, vinyl will live!

And in general – good vinyl is never new – vinyl is romance. And everyone has their own favorite sound, as well as their favorite color, and favorite dish, and favorite place in this world. Therefore, you choose what, on what and how to listen.

