How to take the guesswork out of learning the guitar – words Alexa Wang

Have you always possessed a keen ear for music? Perhaps you have finally decided to write that song which has been tumbling around in your head for the last few months. Either way, learning an instrument is a great place to begin.

Not only will it allow you to teach your mind to work in an entirely different matter, but you could very well be opening up a world of artistic possibilities.

The guitar is one of the most popular instruments due to the fact that is present in the majority of modern songs and, unlike a piano, it can be easily transported from place to place. Are you looking to learn some tips and tricks to get you started in the right direction? If so, you have come to the right place.

All About the Basics

Many individuals who have a passion for the guitar will become frustrated by the fact that they are unable to play a Metallica riff after a few weeks of practice. After all, the band makes it look easy. Always approach your practice sessions with patience and build a strong foundation with the basics. Assuming that you want to play contemporary music, we can group guitar chords into two main categories:

Natural chords

Power chords

Natural chords are fingerings that will produce standard notes (A, B, C, D, E, F and G). These are arguably the most important to focus upon in the beginning, as you will then be able to incorporate variants (such as E-minor or A#) into your playing style in the future.

Power chords are slightly different to natural chords. They consist of a root note and a fifth to produce an entirely unique sound when compared to notes such as an open G. Power chords are extremely popular with electric guitars and if you are a fan of hard rock, the chances are high that your favourite groups incorporate power chords into the majority of their tunes.

Do not worry too much if the terms mentioned above seem a bit unfamiliar. Appreciating their significance will come with time and patience. Still, they represent the fundamental building blocks of any successful guitar player. Now that we have taken a look at how and where to begin, let’s look at some of the common hurdles that you might come across, and how the use of a Superprof professional music tutor can help you learn faster.

Seek Outside Help When Required

While some individuals are naturally gifted when playing the guitar, you should always expect to face a few musical roadblocks along the way. One of the most common is having difficulty performing the fingerings correctly. Your hands and muscles will need time to adapt to entirely new movements. In essence, you are strengthening the mind-muscle connection whenever you learn a new instrument. While it might look easy when the professionals belt out a few tunes, keep in mind that they have been in the game for decades.

Another main issue could involve reading guitar tablature (often simply referred to as “tab”. Tablature provides a graphical means of representing where your fingers should be placed in relation to the frets of the guitar stem. Some players have no problem picking this skill up while others could encounter a great deal of difficulty. If you happen to be learning classical guitar, the chances are high that you will need to combine a knowledge of tablature with traditional sheet music (the treble clef and the bass clef). This is no easy task and be prepared to practice for a significant amount of time.

The two situations outlined above represent excellent opportunities to employ the expertise of a professionally trained guitar tutor. These individuals are highly skilled and they will provide you the exact skills required to take your playing to the next level. Another interesting feature of many tutors is that their services can now be obtained online and from the comfort of your very own home. This will save you time as well as money. You can likewise take as many or as few lessons are you feel are needed.

Those who learn to play the guitar can enjoy a lifelong sense of satisfaction. Even if you harbour no serious aspirations of becoming a musician, the fact of the matter is that playing the guitar (and any other instrument for that matter) is a great deal of fun and it provides an excellent way to relax after a long day at work. Always remember to be patient and to start off from a solid foundation. You will then be able to build your talents over time.