5 ways to live economically and improve your lifestyle

According to research by MoneySuperMarket, the UK has one of the highest costs of living in Europe, especially if you’re raising a family.

Statistics show that the price of UK housing and utilities has risen 13 per cent annually, making the average cost of a four-person family more than twice the combined total of two adults’ salaries.

As a result, many people are now searching for ways to reduce their overheads, save money wherever possible, and live economically. Thankfully, it is more than possible to pinch those pennies without comprising your quality of life…

Get your affairs in order (affordably)

Nobody likes to think about the end of their life, but organising your financial and legal arrangements is somewhat essential. Putting money aside in the event of your death doesn’t have to be overly expensive though thanks to companies like Beyond.

Its direct cremation service costs roughly half what a standard cremation and service would. With less money required for the future, you’ll find it much easier to live economically day-to-day.

Spend less on food

The Money Advice Service says that more than 50 per cent of our spending goes on four main categories: food, housing & fuel, transport, and recreation. However, when you consider the fact meat and fish make up a quarter of our £58 spend on food per week, it is clear that big savings can be made on what we eat.

There are a wide range of foods that provide the same amounts of protein as meat and fish, including eggs, legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas and tofu), nuts (almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts and walnuts) and seeds (pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds). This is how to how to live simply and cheaply.

Finding another way to travel



Seeing as transport is another one of the big four expenses in life, it makes sense to reduce your spending here as well. For many, travelling to work by car is essential, particularly if you’ve got kids to drop off at school. But there are still several ways to save…

Consider car sharing to work with a friend, alternating who drives each week. You could also do the same for the school run with another family. On the weekends, consider using public transport for days out or get active with a bike ride somewhere.

Entertain yourself for free

It’s amazing just how many attractions and activities are completely free of charge, several of which you’ve probably never looked into because their local. Search nearby for museums, galleries, or other sights that don’t charge an entry fee.

Alternative ways to entertain yourself for free include borrowing books from the library, visiting places of historical interest or natural beauty, and getting creative by drawing, painting, or taking photographs.

Cancel unnecessary memberships and subscriptions



When was the last time you went to the gym? When was the last time you watched something on that on-demand streaming service? Certain memberships and subscriptions can be a huge drain on resources.

What’s more, you can still benefit from the same exercise and entertainment in other ways, such as going for a run or watching free video content on YouTube.

You only need to make a few small changes to start making a big difference.

