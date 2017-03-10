Oh Melania – Song & animation – Can Melania save us from Trump?

What goes on in the mind of Melania Trump. What’s it like being married to Crooked Donald? She doesn’t look too happy at her hubbie becoming the President and has even stayed away from the White House choosing to stay in New York.

Animator Dave Anderson has produced Oh Melania a wry and thoughtful animation asking for Melania to do us all a favour and do something about her husband for the good of America and the world. Maybe its wishful thinking but she doesn’t seem on board with this Presidency thing.

The song and animation imagine how Melania could help us out. The option I like the most is for Melania to trick her husband into a rocket ship which is then launched into outer space. A fitting end methinks.

The accompanying song is delivered in heartfelt fashion by singer songwriter Tom Rosenthal.

Oh Melania

Oh Melania, he walks ahead of ya

No good man should do that

He is the mightiest prat

The world has ever seen

Why did you become his queen?

Do you like those tiny hands?

Only you can break up the band

You can be like Yoko Ono

You don’t have to be on your owno

You can shave off all his hair

You can leave on him on the lake

You could throw his phone down the grand canyon

And give the world a break

You put him in a rocket

Send him to outer space

There should probably be some distance

between him and the human race.

Oh Melania,

does he really love ya?

More than he loves Bannon

and other the loose cannons

You’re the first lady

But we need you to be shady

We can see it in those eyes

Are you our hero in disguise?

You could crush his loony dream

You could take one for the team

You could build him a wall

That surrounds him on all sides

You could lock him in a lift with bunch of scientists

before we’re swallowed by the tides

Or just leave the tape running

He’s bound to say something bad

If you could secretly film him hugging a Russian

then the world is in your hands!

Melania, we need you,

will you please help us out, thank you.

You could go down in history,

as the one who set us free temporarily

You could cut up all his ties

You could dress him like a goose

You can do something quite age appropriate

like take him on a cruise

You could put him in a spaceship

Send him to outer space

There should probably be distance

Between him and the human race