Oh Melania – Song & animation – Can Melania save us from Trump?

What goes on in the mind of Melania Trump. What’s it like being married to Crooked Donald? She doesn’t look too happy at her hubbie becoming the President and has even stayed away from the White House choosing to stay in New York.
Animator Dave Anderson has produced Oh Melania a wry and thoughtful animation asking for Melania to do us all a favour and do something about her husband for the good of America and the world. Maybe its wishful thinking but she doesn’t seem on board with this Presidency thing.
The song and animation imagine how Melania could help us out. The option I like the most is for Melania to trick her husband into a rocket ship which is then launched into outer space. A fitting end methinks.
The accompanying song is delivered in heartfelt fashion by singer songwriter Tom Rosenthal.
Oh Melania
Oh Melania, he walks ahead of ya
No good man should do that
He is the mightiest prat
The world has ever seen
Why did you become his queen?
Do you like those tiny hands?
Only you can break up the band
You can be like Yoko Ono
You don’t have to be on your owno
You can shave off all his hair
You can leave on him on the lake
You could throw his phone down the grand canyon
And give the world a break
You put him in a rocket
Send him to outer space
There should probably be some distance
between him and the human race.
Oh Melania,
does he really love ya?
More than he loves Bannon
and other the loose cannons
You’re the first lady
But we need you to be shady
We can see it in those eyes
Are you our hero in disguise?
You could crush his loony dream
You could take one for the team
You could build him a wall
That surrounds him on all sides
You could lock him in a lift with bunch of scientists
before we’re swallowed by the tides
Or just leave the tape running
He’s bound to say something bad
If you could secretly film him hugging a Russian
then the world is in your hands!
Melania, we need you,
will you please help us out, thank you.
You could go down in history,
as the one who set us free temporarily
You could cut up all his ties
You could dress him like a goose
You can do something quite age appropriate
like take him on a cruise
You could put him in a spaceship
Send him to outer space
There should probably be distance
Between him and the human race