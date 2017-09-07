Pub crawl with a twist in the Lake District

Pub crawl with a difference in the Lake District – words Al Woods

Breweries are becoming more popular in the UK, with a rise of 8%. 1,700 of them make craft beers that appeal to those of us that want to drink something that’s extra special, and locally brewed, whenever we enter a pub for the first time.

But what’s the twist? Hiking with your dog of course. You’d be pleased to know that a new trend is emerging for walkers who love to explore the great outdoors with their canine companions, and it’s clear that microbreweries are making their way to more remote locations, as they emerge and become more popular in the UK.

One of the best spots to drink with your dogs while surrounded with beautiful nature is Langdale in the Lake District – it has been named the ‘best beer garden in the world’ by previous visitors. Taking your dogs to the best dog-friendly pubs around, turning a traditional pub crawl into something more adventurous.

We explore how to traverse the Lake District with man’s best friend as well as stopping for a few tasty beers along the way:

Hiking with a pint

Cumbria is home to some very popular mountains, including the Bowfell which is actually in the top ten list of highest mountains in the Lake District. From here, you can continue along Crinkle Crags to Cold Pike and then finish at Pike O’ Blisco, which will lead you back down to the bottom of the valley again. Once you’ve reached the bottom, it’s time to take your dog to the best-dog friendly pubs in the area.

Great Langdale: New Dungeon Ghyll

To start off with, you will visit the New Dungeon Ghyll, an 1830s farmhouse with great valley views. This pub offers real ales and craft beers such as Westmorland Gold, a Golden Ale brewed in the heart of the Lake District by Barngates Brewery; there will also be a doggy bowl waiting in the Walker’s Bar for when they get thirsty as well. It’s a perfect Lake District location.

Great Langdale: Sticklebarn

After you’ve visited the New Dungeon Ghyll and had that much-needed drink, you can further quench your thirst by stopping at Sticklebarn. As it’s a National Trust pub, the Sticklebarn ensures that all its meals are prepared freshly on the premises, whilst stocking real ales on top alongside speciality bottled beers.

Don’t let generic pub rules put you off, because this pub welcomes all types of dogs – clean and dirty! Dog towels, water bowls, and doggy treats are all provided here, and there is even a special doggy menu for when you’re enjoying a pint of real ale.

Ambleside: Wainwrights Inn

Now it’s time to put the real hard work in – a 40 minute walk to the Wainwrights Inn. This pub serves Coinston, a local brewery based in Cumbria. This pub welcomes dogs too, so don’t worry about walking all of that way for nothing! Try the Coniston Bluebird Bitter – an exceedingly pale beer that has a hint of colour.

With a balance of biscuity malt, the orange fruit plays nicely with the flavour. This is a perfect example of how locally brewed ales from microbreweries come to life in local pubs across your fell hike!

As breweries become more popular around the country, we can see quite easily why this has become so popular in this region. With over 30 microbreweries creating the best of what the Lakeland region has to offer in terms of real ales, pubs across the Lake District are now benefitting from being dog friendly, as well as serving the most unique beers and flavours available.

