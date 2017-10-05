5 reasons to rent a car on your next vacation – words Al Woods

Planning a trip? If so, you’ll need to consider transportation. You can opt to drive yourself, or you could choose to rent a car. Which is the right option? Renting a car is the better choice, but why is that? Here are five reasons.

No Wear and Tear on Your Car – One reason to rent a car is to avoid the wear and tear on your own car. The more miles you drive on your trip, the more potential damage there is. You’ll also increase the risk of accidental damage to your car, including things like dents, dings, scratches and more.

You Can Save Money – You might think that renting a car would be more expensive than using public transportation to get around at your destination, but that’s not the case. It’s actually cheaper to rent a car than pay for bus or train fare while on vacation, particularly if you’re traveling with a group.

You Can Choose the Right Size – If you are traveling alone, or with just one other person, your personal car is likely large enough. However, what if you’re traveling with several people? Even if your vehicle technically has enough seats for the group, what about luggage? What about space to spread out? By renting a car, you can choose the right size for your group and your level of comfort.

You Can Test Drive a New Vehicle – How often do you have the chance to test drive a new car without any pressure from a sales person? Chances are good that it is pretty rare. When you rent a car, you have the opportunity to test drive a car that you may ultimately come to like, and even consider at your next trade-in.

Take Advantage of Additional Technology – Finally, you may find that renting a car gives you the opportunity to test out new technology. Many rental companies offer GPS units with the rental, as well as other technology that may make your experience more enjoyable, not to mention safer.

Ultimately, the choice to rent a car can be highly beneficial, allowing you to explore other vehicles, prevent wear and tear on your car, save money, and even ensure that your group is able to ride in comfort together. Of course, your choice of car rental company will play a big role here, so choose wisely.