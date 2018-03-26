The Rock and Roll Mystery Behind the 27 Club

The Rock and Roll Mystery Behind the 27 Club – words Al Woods

The infamous “27 Club’ has been called a deadly rock & roll curse. The phrase coined to describe famous rock stars or celebrities who died suddenly at the age of 27. The deaths were often related to a drug overdose, car accident, suicide, or even murder. The term used by coroners to describe their early demise is “Death by Misadventure.”

What type of mystical or supernatural forces might cause someone to die so young? In Astrology, the age between 27 to 29 is a significant turning point in your life and is known as the Saturn Return. In astrological lore, Saturn is the ruler or karma, and signals to each one of us it’s time to grow up.

For many rock stars, like Brian Jones, Janis Joplin, or Jim Morrison they found fame to be a double-edged sword. All three suffered from alcohol and drug addiction and lived life on the edge. Each one died and joined the “27 Club” after a late night of drinking and partying.

Jacy Nova, the host of the “Top 100” iTunes podcast, Death by Misadventure explores the mystical facts behind some of the most famous rock star and celebrity deaths in entertainment history.

In the upcoming podcast episode of the “27 Club”, she takes fans on a supernatural journey to explore the life and death of several favorite rock stars. Here are just a few of the mystical facts the podcast reveals.

One of the rock stars, Janis Joplin, was born on January 19, 1943, under the sun sign of Capricorn. She had Moon in moody Cancer like Hendrix and Cobain, which made her highly intuitive and insecure.

It was complicated by Venus in cool Aquarius and Mars in fun-loving Sagittarius. It was always sex, drugs, and rock & roll for Janis. She tragically died of a heroin overdose on Oct 4, 1970, in Hollywood, California.

Jim Morrison, the electric singer of The Doors, was born on December 8th, 1943 under the sign of Sagittarius. He had moon in lusty Taurus opposed by Venus in Scorpio, and Mars in flirty Gemini. He was a highly intelligent but lonely rockstar always looking for his next high.

Sadly, Morrison died of a drug overdose in Paris and was discovered dead in his bathtub by his girlfriend, Pamela. Shockingly, she died only a few years later of a heroin overdose.

Brian Jones, one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones was born on February 28, 1943, under the sign of sensitive Pisces. He had Moon in charismatic Leo, squared by Venus in Aquarius and Mars in Taurus.

Jones died on July 3, 1969, a lonely death when he drowned in his swimming pool after a late night of partying. Many fans believe he died of a broken heart after being kicked out of the Rolling Stones for his addiction issues, but Jacy thinks something more sinister may have been at work.

In her research, she found that many of the rock stars shared several astrological planets or numerology numbers in common. Many had Moon square Venus, and their charts revealed a “highly sensitive” person, who measured their success in life by their intimate relationships, and the amount of love or devotion they felt at any given moment by friends or loved ones.

When you add alcohol or drugs to the mix, it could easily cause someone to spiral out of control and ultimately lead them to an untimely death. Also, these astrological aspects made them more emotionally susceptible to evil or paranormal forces.

In Death by Misadventure’s upcoming podcast, the “27 Club” Jacy Nova will dive deep into the souls of our favorite rock stars including Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Hendrix, and Winehouse (one of our more current rock stars) and provides a compelling and mystical explanation to their early backstage exit to the afterlife.

For more information on famous people who died at 27 please visit www.deathbymisadventure.co.uk

The Rock and Roll Mystery Behind the 27 Club – words Al Woods