A couple’s guide to a romantic trip to Sicily – words Alexa Wang

Who wouldn’t want to travel to the beautiful Italian Isle of Sicily alone with the love of their life? It is one of the most beautiful places on the planet with plenty of things to do and see with your partner.

Situated with a great amount of beach access and the culture of Italy with an added layer of laid-back nature, Sicily is the most perfect locale for romantic island getaways.

This is especially true during the autumn months, as the weather is at its most ideal and the tourist season is coming to an end. As an added treat, there are villas for couples who prefer independence and the privacy of a self-catering holiday in Sicily.

You and your significant other will most likely want to see some sights on your romantic trip to Sicily. Tours to Sicily provide a bounty of architectural and historic treasures. Sicily is home to several UNESCO sites that will provide you both with a healthy dose of culture. The Valle dei Templi in Agrigento on the Southern Coast of Sicily can be the ideal place for you to visit on a romantic trip for two. This ambient temple can provide the ideal setting that for a date that will never be forgotten. If you are looking for a more expansive place to explore with your beau, look no further than the Baroque Towns of the Val di Nito. The designs and architecture of buildings are beautiful and unique and can provide a picturesque setting for a nice stroll.

If you are looking to spend the day relaxing on the beach, there is no shortage of options on this island. If you want to be more active on your beach day, make sure you check out Mondello in Palermo. There is more of a family atmosphere and you can go on pedal boats for two. If you and your partner are more interested in spending the day relaxing on the beautiful beach together in peace, you should definitely go to Sant’Ambrogio which is the quietest in the region and the safest bet for relaxation. It’s a great place for romantic beach getaways.

Perhaps you are an extremely daring and active couple willing to tackle something with a bit more adventure. There is plenty Sicily has to offer on the adventure side of things. The biggest is climbing Mount Etna. This is for the truly daring, and can be a great bonding experience as a couple. If you are into some water activities, you can always go snorkeling in the beautiful blue waters of the Zingaro Nature Reserve. You are sure to see an exciting array of creatures lurking beneath the water.

Finally, what is Sicily without its amazing food and drinks? For a more laid-back day you guys can try some of the region’s renowned street foods. For a more traditional fare, make sure you try their seafood, pistachios, arancini, delicious sweets and of course many pasta dishes. You will not be disappointed – especially if you wash it down with some of the region’s most delicious and popular wines like Nero d’Avola or Passito di Pantelleria. Yum!

