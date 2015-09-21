Common signs of addiction in teens – words Alexa Wang

According to The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), 70% of teens have tried alcohol by their senior year, 50% have abused an illegal drug, 40% have smoked a cigarette, and 20% have recreationally used a prescription drug.

The common signs of addiction, according to a study by https://www.ukat.co.uk and shown in this infographics, include:

Mood swings

Though moods swings are common in teens, addicts also experience them when under the influence of drugs.

Depression

Addiction can cause deep depression.

Euphoria

Most drugs induce euphoria by making the user seem elated at socially unacceptable times.

Criminal behaviour

Addiction can become so strong that the users will do anything for more of the addictive substance, even resorting to crime to fund the habit.

Sleeplessness

Stimulants make sleeping difficult, buy dependencies on certain drugs can be relied upon to aid sleeping.

Unexplained absences

Addicts often try to keep their habits secret from their loved ones or coworkers by avoiding interaction.

Anxiety

Almost every form of addiction is hallmarked by user anxiety. It can range from anxiousness over the next fix, to financial pressure, keeping the habit a secret, or even the drug itself.

Addiction cravings

Regardless of the substance being abused, cravings for the next fix can be unbearable, leading to changes in personality.

Change in appearance

Some drugs affect the user’s body, either through weight gain or emaciation.

New social group

Addicts tend to hang out with people with similar habits, shunning friends who do not approve.