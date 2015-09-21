Common signs of addiction in teens – words Alexa Wang
According to The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), 70% of teens have tried alcohol by their senior year, 50% have abused an illegal drug, 40% have smoked a cigarette, and 20% have recreationally used a prescription drug.
The common signs of addiction, according to a study by https://www.ukat.co.uk and shown in this infographics, include:
- Mood swings
Though moods swings are common in teens, addicts also experience them when under the influence of drugs.
- Depression
Addiction can cause deep depression.
- Euphoria
Most drugs induce euphoria by making the user seem elated at socially unacceptable times.
- Criminal behaviour
Addiction can become so strong that the users will do anything for more of the addictive substance, even resorting to crime to fund the habit.
- Sleeplessness
Stimulants make sleeping difficult, buy dependencies on certain drugs can be relied upon to aid sleeping.
- Unexplained absences
Addicts often try to keep their habits secret from their loved ones or coworkers by avoiding interaction.
- Anxiety
Almost every form of addiction is hallmarked by user anxiety. It can range from anxiousness over the next fix, to financial pressure, keeping the habit a secret, or even the drug itself.
- Addiction cravings
Regardless of the substance being abused, cravings for the next fix can be unbearable, leading to changes in personality.
- Change in appearance
Some drugs affect the user’s body, either through weight gain or emaciation.
- New social group
Addicts tend to hang out with people with similar habits, shunning friends who do not approve.