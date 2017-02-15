Getting valuable new skills through internet learning

Are you using the internet to its full potential? Some online users simply go online to be entertained or to catch up with friends and family members on social media websites.

However, the internet is also one of the most powerful and effective learning platforms ever created. Below are some of the main ways internet learning can be used to learn valuable skills.

Video Sharing Websites

Video sharing websites like YouTube and Vimeo attract millions of viewers every day and the number of viewers looks set to keep increasing. The vast majority of the people who visit these types of websites visit them because they want to be entertained. However, there are also thousands of courses, demonstrations, workshops and presentations published on video sharing websites that cover all kinds of topics.

If you’re willing to spend some time searching through the videos on these websites, it’s possible to uncover some valuable content that will help you develop or improve a particular skill, and the great thing is these videos are free to watch.

Quiz and Theory Test Websites

To really find out if you understand a particular topic, you should test yourself. A wide range of quiz websites and theory websites are designed to test your knowledge. For example, if you want to test your driving knowledge before you eventually take your driving test, you can use a website like toptests.co.uk where you will have access to a wide range of mock theory tests.

Video Courses

For more in-depth lessons, you may need to take out your wallet or purse and pay for a video based course. A wide range of experts in various niches and industries provide online video courses. These paid courses are often available on membership style websites or you can pay a one-off fee for access to the content you are looking for.

Mobile Websites and Mobile Apps

In the past, online users had to purchase expensive equipment such as laptops or PC’s to access valuable online content. Thanks to the latest smartphone technologies and mobile apps, this is no longer the case.

All of the leading video sharing and training websites are designed to be mobile friendly and responsive. A wide range of apps have also been developed that allow you to take courses and to learn new skills through your phone.

Audio Courses

Some people prefer to listen to a course to learn a new skill, instead of reading through pages of text or watching a video. Audio files are still extremely popular, with many lecturers, teachers and other experts providing their content in the form of podcasts. You can listen to these audio files online or download them and listen to them whenever you wish, on a wide range of devices.

The way we learn new skills has changed considerably in recent years. The internet and mobile technologies have made it much easier to access all types of information and to develop new skills from any location in the world, and at times that suit you.