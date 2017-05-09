Tom Ford Soleil Color Collection 2017

The beauty teams have been doing their rounds over the last few weeks, showing all us beauty writers and editors just what goodies are on counter this summer. Now, we love to see everyone of course, but I must say I was particularly excited to see what Tom Ford had pulled from the hat for the new season. And this year getting a sneak peek at the Tom Ford Soleil Collection for 2017 was a little like, well, Christmas in Spring.

Always seriously classy, always luxe, bringing bling without the cheese, Tom Ford has the ability to make beauty fanatics drool and swoon with each new collection. This year’s Tom Ford Soleil collection for summer is no exception. With the highlighter lighting up social media feeds, the collection is full of dressing table delights and handbag honeys for us to lust over in the sun (and look gorgeous in of course).

The collection is inspired by shades that reflect the contrast between ‘Sun-kissed’ and ‘Sunset’ in a sensuous series of bronzers, highlighters, and lip colours. So for all you beauty queens out there, here’s a run down of our favourites from the collection so you can pick what you like (or buy the lot if you’re feeling a bit rockfella).

Tom Ford The Ultimate Bronzer

The Tom Ford Ultimate Bronzer features a silky, lightweight liquid powder formula to highlight your skin’s natural radiance. It’s housed in a stunning ivory and gold trimmed compact, embossed with the signature crosshatch design and the TF logo. RRP £72.00

Tom Ford Soleil Contouring Compact

Three summer shades in one limited-edition ivory and gold compact. Blush, highlighter, and bronzer add dimension and colour in a cream-like powder formula. Pink blush gives cheeks the perfect flush, pink highlighter mimics sun-kissed skin, and sultry bronzer enhances a healthy radiance. Use shades alone or together to craft your own seductive, natural glow. RRP £78.00

Tom Ford Sheer Highlighting Duo

The sheer highlighting duo is a handbag version of his iconic ivory compact with gold trimming. Inspired by the colours of the sunrise and sunset, these stunning shades can be worn as face highlighter or luminous eye shadow. RRP £58.00

Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color in Young Adonis and Sun Worship

These two-tiered eye colour pairs are one of our favourite Tom Ford products, with the two coveted formulas creating lustrous and sexy eye possibilities. For summer this year, the combination of an ultra-pigmented metallic cream shadow with a rich, molten glow and the sparkling celestial powder, is intense and alluring. RRP £48.00

Tom Ford Bronzing Gel

Tom Ford introduces bronzing gel for the first time this year. Flawlessly blending into any skin tone, this gel revives and refreshes skin with a golden glow. The lightweight formula is easy to build, and features Tom Ford’s infusing complex and tropical ingredients for anti-ageing benefits. RRP £36.00

Tom Ford Soleil Lip Balm

The first lip balm in the Tom Ford makeup collection, this is a gorgeous smooth, gelée-like balm formula with light-reflective shine and a subtle tint. Colours are wonderful too from soft pinks and muted corals to cherry red, the sheer, soft film conditions and moisturises lips all day long. The rounded bullet shape is packaged in an ivory and gold clutch-sized case with the TF logo on the case and the product of course! RRP £29.00

Tom Ford Soleil Bronzing Brush

Designed to disperse and blend powder evenly all over the face, this luxuriously soft and smooth retractable brush is packaged in an ivory metal shell with gold accents. Crafted with high-grade synthetic hair, it’s perfect for the dressing table or for handbags. RRP £63.00