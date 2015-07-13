Top ideas to have fun with friends – words Al Woods

Spending time with friends is vital to our health and wellbeing. After all, we are social creatures, and if we do not spend time with like-minded people, our mental health can suffer.

The best way to share time with your loved ones, though, is to find unique and interesting activities so that you can look back on your time together and smile. Having long-lasting and happy memories can help us enjoy life more, and can help solidify new friendships.

Here are ways to have fun with your friends:

Throw a Party

Parties can be a lot of fun, especially if you have a large group of friends or happen to be social. They’re also not as difficult to put together as you’d imagine, depending on the scale of the party. Send out a group message over a messaging app and discuss when everyone (or the majority) are free.

To throw a good party, make sure to invest time and effort in the ambiance. You want your friends to relax and feel at home; you also want to encourage conversation. Set up the room so that everything flows – a dedicated space for food and drink, and plenty of seating options. When it comes to music, create a playlist that is open to your friends so that they can add songs to the queue before the party or during.

Go to an Event

If sitting at home or heading to your usual haunt isn’t doing it for you and your friends, look for something new and exciting instead. For instance, you can catch a concert, watch a live show or head to the theater. Doing so can bring life and excitement to your friendship group, and it can also help expand all of your interests.

Events you could explore seeing include:

Concerts of your favorite band

Sports events such as matches

Theater shows

Cruises

Classes and workshops

Day trips

Air, helicopter, and balloon tours

If you check Ticket Sales, you should find ones that are relatively affordable, so you don’t have to overspend. Explore your options and settle on an activity all are up to participate in. There are many to choose from, so don’t give up.

Go on a Road Trip

There’s no better time to be spontaneous and explore than in the new year. Why not travel to a new city to catch fun and watch fireworks instead of staying at home? One city you could consider going to for new years is California. In terms of things to do in the city of California, you could go to Long Beach, Orange County theme park or spend it at Lake Tahoe. Other fantastic road trips, though, are:

New York to Boston

The Blue Rudge Parkway

San Francisco to Utah

The Las Vegas Loop

Route 66

Speak to your friends and discuss a timeframe. Of course, you will also want to see who wants to come and whether you will need to rent a larger vehicle or even a minibus.