UK tour guide for the older traveller

If you’re planning a trip around the UK, or have already booked up, you may be experiencing an overwhelming feeling on what to do and where to go – The UK is home to many historical sites, spectacular landscapes and cultural attractions.

There are so many great places to visit around Britain, that are perfect for the older traveller too. Whether you're seeking opportunities to sit back and relax, or to get involved in some gentle activities. Here are the top 5 destinations and what you can do there…

The Cotswolds, South West

Stretching over six counties, the Cotswolds is the birthplace of former Prime Minister, Winston Churchill and is also where Beatrix Potter took inspiration for her third book ‘The Tailor of Gloucester. The area is well-known for the abundance of quaint villages and thatch-roof cottages.

Within the villages, you’ll find enchanting stately homes and castles. Sudeley Castle, is one of them which was famously owned by Henry VIII’s last wife Katherine Parr – you can you visit the grave of late Queen of England, at the castle. Rodmarton Manor is another house — its architecture is more than impressive, and all materials used to build the home were regionally sourced and handcrafted by craftsmen in the area.

If you’re seeking outdoor activities, there are a range of trails that you can follow, either on your own or as part of a guided tour. There are walks for all abilities, with shorter detours available, and you’re never far from a small village where you can pause for a bite to eat.

For an opportunity to visit the many different villages, consider walking The Cotswolds Way National Trail. This rolls over 102 miles and weaves between the hills. You are able to walk the entire way —stopping off for overnight stays at various villages to rest your legs.

The Lake District, Cumbria



The Lake District is a chosen destination for many UK residents. In rain, hail or shine, visitors flock to the area to enjoy the views, for walks around the lakes and have some relaxation away from the big cities.

Many country shows and festivals, take place throughout the year at the Lake District, which can make your trip extra special. These include farmers’ markets, food markets and unique film festivals, so there’s certainly something for all hobbies. You don’t have to venture far to see other interesting attractions too such as glassblowing and diamond wheel cutting – you wouldn’t see that just anywhere! Or, take a trip to the Lakes working distillery and see how whisky, gin and vodka are produced on-site.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, then be sure to put on your walking shoes and head to the fells. There are many different walking trails for different abilities and time scales. Why not take a picnic up one of the mountains and enjoy the views below with a cup of tea and a sandwich? You can take boat rides across the lakes to see the landscape from a different viewpoint.

The Northern Irish Coast

Worth the visit, the Northern Irish Coast has so much to offer. For travelling there or accommodation purposes, stay in the city of Belfast — it has well-organised transport in and out of the city and it’s not too far from the sights you’ll want to see.

Carrick-a-Rede rope bright is one of those sights that is a must see. It was built by fisherman in 1755 to connect the mainland to a tiny island, the rope bridge is suspended around 30 metres above sea level and is famous for its scenic views and ability to get those hearts racing. If you feel like doing something a bit daring, this one’s for you. It’s close to the Giant’s Causeway too — another popular site for Irish tourists. Situated on the coast, this attraction is the result of an ancient volcanic eruption although there is a legend that argues it was built by an Irish giant as a way to reach a Scottish giant ahead of a fight.

The Dark Hedges is also situated near the coast – Famous for being featured in the hit TV series, Game of Thrones. It is an avenue of Beech trees that date back to the 18th century and make an amazing backdrop for a walk in the country or some memorable photos.

The Highlands, Scotland

The Scottish Highlands, is surrounded by spectacular views and picturesque moments. Scotland is relatively small compared to other European countries and there are plenty of transport links which allow you to see a lot in a short space of time.

The West Highland Line, is a trainline that can take you between Glasgow, Oban, Fort William and more. On your journey, you’ll see rugged mountains, rich greenery and other scenes that you’d only spot in the countryside.

You can also explore via sea, a visit Moray Firth. Here, you will be in the vicinity of around 130 bottlenose dolphins — there are many boat trips that take you out to sea to get closer and snap the perfect photograph. Other wildlife you might spot include seals, whales and porpoises!

While in Scotland, ensure you visit the capital Edinburgh. From visiting the zoo to exploring the old streets, there’s so much to see and do — it’s guaranteed to be a trip to remember. If possible, coincide your trip with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August, this is the largest arts and culture festival in the world.

Cornwall, South Western Tip

The summer months, bring the higher temperatures than most of Britain, so people head to the beaches of Cornwall to sunbathe. It is home to charming fishing villages such as Fowey and Falmouth and a town famous for its surf beaches, St Ives.

The largest World Heritage Site in the UK, is located in Cornwall, offering traveller’s a historical insight on Cornish Mining. You can tour through Carnglaze Slate Caverns which is made up of three huge caverns that played a part in the Cornwall’s slate mining industry. There is also Morwellham Quay which will take you back to the Victorian era with a copper mine, working farm, railway and museum.

The Eden project is another highly recommended attraction to visit in Cornwall. It is made up of two biomes, one of which simulates a rainforest environment and the other, a Mediterranean climate. You can therefore see flora of all shapes and sizes that wouldn’t usually be found in England. There are elevated pathways which allow you to walk among the treetops and a waterfall that cascades through the rainforest — made of the rain water that falls on the biome.

If you fancy a trip at sea, then you can board a voyage to St Michael’s Mount. St Michal’s Mount is a rocky island off the coast of Cornwall and plays to host to cliff-side garden that garden appreciators can enjoy.

In conclusion, the UK offers many attractions that shouldn’t be missed. There are opportunities for everything from adrenaline-pumping activities to brisk walks amongst the countryside — take your pick!

