A luxurious weekend getaway in Melbourne, Australia

words Alexa Wang

Even though most people view Melbourne as a busy, bustling city that offers limited options for luxurious weekend getaways, it actually has a lot more to offer. That’s because the city is often and mostly viewed as a packed cube of tall structures and narrow lanes, with amazing food, sports, street art, and a uniquely vibrant vibe.

If you’re among those, then you definitely haven’t heard about the beautiful countryside that’s just an hour’s drive away from the city. That, or you’re a complete outsider. If you dig deeper, you’ll discover various accommodation and activity options that are perfect for your luxurious weekend stay while you’re in Melbourne. With peaceful picnics and drives along the picturesque roads, the options are endless.

If you’re planning to visit Melbourne during your holidays, you can indulge in two or more of these experiences to make your weekend luxurious, exciting and memorable.

Book a luxurious city or countryside property

Whether you want to stick to the city for luxury accommodation or pick the countryside to experience living in cozy cottages, Melbourne has something for everyone. With top notch properties and boutique hotels such as the Grand Hyatt Melbourne or Cullen Melbourne located in the heart of the city, you can have the luxury at your feet. The areas outside the city center also offer a plethora of opulent options such as the famous Lyall Hotel that incorporates regal suites. With grand fireplaces, double spa baths and a separate kitchen, it’s just perfect for your weekend stay.

Attend a wine tasting sessions

The state of Victoria accommodates numerous vineyards with some of the best wine in the country, with Yarra Valley being the top attraction. If you haven’t booked your stay yet, you can consider staying in one of these countryside properties that offer luxurious accommodation along with wine tasting sessions at the cellar door. The rooms are designed to amalgamate with the breathtaking views of the countryside landscape, offering the luxury and peace that you deserve. These properties also own restaurants that specialize in countryside produce and some of their best wine. While you’re experiencing the serenity of these wine tasting sessions, you can choose to take home a few bottles of their famous Chardonnays or Pinot Noirs.

Hire a limousine

A limo ride is the epitome of luxury. If you’re tense about exceeding your budget, there’s no need to worry. Some options are completely affordable and stand true in terms of value for money. If you want to augment your luxurious weekend getaway experience while you’re in Melbourne, a limousine ride from a high quality limo hire melbourne service is your way out. While you arrive in style, you can also have access to exhilarating amenities such as smoke machines, PlayStation, and karaoke among several others. Roam around the streets of Melbourne in style. After all, it’s not every day that we get to ride in a limo, right?

Visit a spa retreat

A luxurious weekend getaway is incomplete without visiting or staying in a spa retreat. Pamper yourself by visiting Daylesford and Hepburn Springs among several other fascinating areas that offer magnificent accommodations, spas and hot springs. This serene setting is the ultimate getaway you can ask for, offering complete rejuvenation and peace of mind. You can indulge yourself in some of the best massages of the state, some of which are unique and absolutely extravagant. While you’re there, you can also visit art galleries or shop in farmers’ market with the best local produce of the area.

Dine in some of the world’s best restaurants

We all know that Melbourne’s food scenes are highly ritzy. The city houses some of the best restaurants in the world. And while you’re there, you ought to visit and dine in at least one. The locals often prefer fine dining during weekends, which has led to an increase in fine dining restaurants in the city. With top rated restaurants such as Attica, Melbourne is rightly known as Australia’s most food-forward city, beating even Sydney. The restaurants are proud to present their country’s fresh produce and native ingredients in the most refined manner. A delicious meal in one of the best rated restaurants in Melbourne is the perfect way to end your weekend getaway.

Melbourne’s golfing scenes are also on point. If you can squeeze in time after your wine tasting or spa session, you can book and visit a golf course to experience a refreshing game. Also, you can take a tour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground where international matches are held regularly. Adding at least three of these activities to your itinerary will surely elevate your luxurious weekend getaway experience.