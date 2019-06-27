7 benefits of having an outdoor fireplace

words Al Woods

When it comes to landscaping or designing your home, many homeowners have started to notice the trend and allure of having an outdoor fireplace. It’s become very popular due to a myriad of benefits that will please anyone. Just imagine having your bare backyard transformed into a haven with an outdoor fireplace. From wood-burning fireplaces to state-of-the-art modern and glass fire pits, there’s no telling how much it will be the perfect addition to your home. Not only is it super functional, but it’s also a great design element.

You can envision your outdoor fireplace in any way; they can be simple or elaborate; it can be a fire pit, or it can be a brick fireplace or even a DIY project you can do yourself. You’ll find that knowing how to build a brick fireplace is easy if you follow certain steps and in no time, you’ll notice how much it enhances your backyard’s appearance. Though it requires a lot of planning and effort, the end result will definitely be worth it.

If you still need some convincing, read on below to find out the 7 benefits you’ll reap when having an outdoor fireplace.

1. It Brings You Warmth

Needless to say, an outdoor fireplace is the perfect place that will provide you warmth all year long, especially if you live in a cold-weathered country. Fireplaces or fire pits are an excellent source of heat, and they’ll definitely encourage you to stay outdoors more often even if it’s super cold. All you need is a good sweater and snuggle up with your loved ones by the fire.

2. It Gives an Aesthetic Appeal

Although a fireplace and a fire pit are extremely beneficial and functional, they’re also an ideal design element if you’re a homeowner who cares about the aesthetic appeal of your home. It enhances your backyard and will even encourage you to add more to it for it to become a haven. You can add a BBQ station, a Jacuzzi or pool, or even a garden seated-area. This will make your home look stunning as if it walked out of a home catalog.

3. It Adds Value to Your Home

When your home is thoughtfully designed, and it alone has an aesthetic appeal because you’ve added a fireplace, it will dramatically increase your home’s value. This makes it extremely appealing if you ever decide to sell. It’s currently one of the most popular trends that most homeowners look for, and it will draw potential buyers more than you know.

4. Creating Ambiance

Having an outdoor fireplace will create the perfect outdoor ambiance. You can use it for a romantic setting with your significant other or you can use it as an area to unwind and relax. It can be the ideal place to snuggle up next to the fire with a good book and a glass of wine. An outdoor fireplace really sets the tone of your home and how you’d like to spend your time.

5. Perfect for Entertaining Guests

An outdoor fireplace will be an ideal area in your home to entertain your friends and family all year round. Nothing says s summer BBQ or a fall game night by the fire with some wine and popcorn like an outdoor fireplace area. It will be the perfect area to hold a charming party or gathering with food and a great chance to socialize by the fire.

6. Great Option for Cooking

Some homeowners really enjoy cooking in the great outdoors. Why not bring the great outdoors right into your backyard? Having an outdoor fireplace is a great chance for you to roast, grill, or even roast some marshmallows with your kids by the fire and make s’mores. You can have a weekend camping trip with your family and make yourself some hot dog sandwiches.

7. No More Bugs!

One of the worst things about summer is flying insects, mosquitos, and bugs. Believe it or not, a wood-burning fire can keep these bugs away. Imagine your summer nights outdoors without having to swat away at mosquitos; the outdoor fireplace will do just that. You can enjoy your time with family without any of these pests.

A home is complete when you add design elements to it that will showcase who you truly are. Certain design elements like creating your own outdoor fireplace will be the perfect addition to your home; you’ll enjoy your time with your friends, have swanky parties, or even chill out and snuggle up by the fire. It will possibly be your new favorite place in your home!