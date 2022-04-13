5 Essential Accessories for Women

words Alexa Wang

Accessories can transform any outfit. If you’re worried that your clothes look a bit too bland and boring, you can always use accessories to add something special or bold.

To compliment any outfit during any season, there are some essential accessories you should always keep in your wardrobe. Here are the top five essential accessories for women:

Sunglasses

For the summer months, you need the perfect pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes and make you look chic and fashionable. Sunglasses are also essential for travel, so you should always have a pair ready for when you go on holiday. If you usually wear glasses, a pair of Wiley X prescription sunglasses will help you achieve this look on holiday without affecting your eyesight.

It can be tricky to find out which sunglasses will suit your face, but luckily, you can follow some simple rules to help. If you have an oval-shaped face, you’ll suit many types of sunglasses, but round sunglasses and wayfarer sunglasses will look the best. If you have a heart-shaped face, you should go for aviators or round sunglasses, and square-shaped faces often suit rounder glasses too. For round faces, more rectangular frames are suitable.

High heels

For formal events, a stunning pair of high heels is an absolute staple (as long as you’re comfortable with wearing heels, of course). Black high heels could suit a wide range of outfits, or if you’re feeling bold, you can choose a statement pair of heels in a bold colour or design. High heels will also make your legs look longer and slimmer, which is another reason why they’re an essential accessory.

Bags

You should also have a stylish bag to go with your formal outfits. A clutch bag will be perfect for formal evenings, but if you want something a bit more practical, a shoulder or cross-body bag is another great choice. Black or another neutral colour is preferable when you want to pair this bag with a wide variety of outfits, but if you want to make a statement, go for a bolder bag.

Jewellery

Of course, we can’t talk about accessories without mentioning jewellery. If you want to take any look from day to night, simply add your favourite bracelet, necklace and/or earrings to elevate the entire outfit. If you can’t find any jewellery that suits you, then bear this simple rule in mind: if you have cool-toned skin, you should opt for silver jewellery, and if you have warm-toned skin, you should choose gold.

Hats

Although you don’t often see many people wearing hats these days, they’re still useful accessories to keep around. A wide-brimmed hat is fantastic if you’re going on holiday to a sunny location as it’ll protect your head and shoulders from the sun. You could also try out other caps and hats to see what suits you. Best of all, a hat can easily mask a bad hair day!

Don’t forget the power of accessories when putting outfits together. With these five essential accessories, you’ll be able to complete any outfit no matter the occasion or time of year.