Warpaint falls in love with ‘Stevie’ – new single, tour and album news

Looking at an upcoming six-year album ‘Radiate Like This’ and single release ‘Stevie’ by the iconic four-women band Warpaint. With the touch of a new mellow sound, the album is unquestionably one to stay tuned for. 

‘Stevie’ is nothing short of a love song, undeniably so. The to and fro of soft electric strums, of cushioned drum beats, and lyrics sung creating an emblematic vision airbrushed in the mind of two lovers swaying together, lost in the love between eyes. Arguably a tune that has almost hypnotised or entranced a listener into a cascade of love like Jenny Lee Lindburg, Emily Kokal, Theresa Wayman and Stella Mozgawa have done with their latest release of ‘Stevie’.

warpaint 2022

Warpaint’s upcoming album ‘Radiate Like This’ is a 10 track ethereal triumph of an 18 year musical career. It is evidently clear that as a collective they are reshaping (quite literally with the replacement of Shannyn Sossamon with Stella Mozgawa, the sister of Lindburg, back in 2009) and reworking yet experimenting with adjacent genres of music such as art rock and psychedelic rock.

Reflecting upon the five previous albums and ‘Radiate Like This’ releasing on May 6 2022, it seems apparent that already with the release of the tracks ‘Stevie’ and ‘Champion’,  Warpaint are approaching a more unprecedented dream pop genre – combining elements of pop, punk and psychedelia.

With their newest record not so dissimilar to sounds emerging from the likes of Beach House and DIIV, the Los Angeles band unveils an immersive video alongside ‘Stevie’, connoting love as “a cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life”, the band says.

warpaint new album

And a cosmic celebration in life tinged with reality it is, with a concoction of musical and mundane progression for the band to coalesce for an album and tour. A six-year album comeback Warpaint has certainly not done so before, with the pandemic and solo careers factoring into new music for the quartet to perform on tour, starting from May 2022 in the UK, Europe and America.

Will Warpaint on tour be another quirky disposition of arms flailing in the air with a hip-bobbing audience timely clapping along to the atmospheric art rock artists on stage? Or will it be the new recognition of a melancholy yet warm dream pop sound, a tour focused on the emotion in their music – with messages of conquering, advocating and romance?

A new performance with a shift in sound by Warpaint, so harmonious as a group, will cause the crowd to yet again thrive and embody the essence of Warpaint – the power of sisterhood. A female band so distinct as musicians, their aura simply brings an anticipated wait for a new album and tour, in just less than a month.

Who knows what imagery Warpaint has yet to sketch out, with music already providing vivid colour to the quintessence of life. Are we to further expect, in the future tracks to follow, more of a personal and meaningful perspective from the band in their music?

RADIATE LIKE THIS

  1. Champion
  2. Hips
  3. Hard To Tell You
  4. Stevie
  5. Like Sweetness
  6. Trouble
  7. Proof
  8. Altar
  9. Melting
  10. Send Nudes

WARPAINT TOUR DATES

MAY

09 – La Cigale – Paris, France

11 – O2 Academy – Bristol, United Kingdom

12 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom

13 – SWG3 Galvanisers – Glasgow, United Kingdom

14 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland

17 – De La Warr Pavilion – Bexhill, United Kingdom

18 – The Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom

20 – Huxleys – Berlin, Germany

21 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

22 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

24 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

28 – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland

JUNE

1 – Zorlu Performing Arts Center – Istanbul, Turkey

3 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

More at www.warpaintwarpaint.com

