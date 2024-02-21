Acoustickle MCR – club night dedicated to emerging talent arrives in Manchester

I like this idea very much. There are lots of open mic nights in Manchester. Some stand out and are well thought out but often it is all very random. Usually in a bar or pub. I like them and long may they continue but it can be hit and miss.

What Acoustickle MCR do is to actually curate the acts. There’s a certain soulful sensibility but they do hand-pick who plays. They also host it in a club venue and set the scene by having DJs, incense, candles and dreamy décor. So it’s more like a club night that happens to feature new acts and bands.

Acoustickle MCR night

The independent brand which turns 15 years old this year, brings their whole immersive aesthetic to Manchester for the first time. The front bar of Band on the Wall is well-equipped for a New York jazz club vibe, Acoustickle style.

Nottingham-based Acoustickle was the first live performance of Jake Bugg, Yazmin Lacey, MELONYX and other well-reputed acts, plus the first Notts show for Akua Naru, Tiana Major9, Jaz Karis and more.

Acoustickle MCR launches Thursday 22nd Feb, nearly 3 months earlier than planned, due to popular demand of local artists responding to an artist call out on the venue’s platforms. The original 2nd May launch date brought so many artist requests to Acoustickle’s inbox, that an earlier date seemed natural.

“I’m blown away by the quality and breadth of Manchester artists that applied. I knew Manny had talent, but I’m incredibly excited by what has landed on our laps so early into our MCR journey, thanks to support from Band on the Wall.” – Parisa East, Director of Acoustickle

Expect RNB, jazz, soul and more from live acts, DJs and special unannounced guests!

Live acts for the first night feature Kitty, Lydia Prettyman, Kikè, Jess Edie.

They have an Acoustickle YouTube channel 

Acoustickle MCR club

 

 

