Why Do Streaming Platforms Geoblock Content?

Geo-blocking is the process by which content is made unavailable for viewers in certain geographical locations. Consequently, users in blocked locations cannot legally consume the content.

There are many reasons why companies opt for these practices. In the same vein, geo-blocking content can have varying impacts on content creators and viewers. The following article explores why companies restrict viewership in this way and how the practice affects consumers and creators of content alike.

Why Geo-Blocking?

There are many reasons for companies to resort to this strategy. Here are some of them:

Financial feasibility: From the perspective of content providers, the flexibility of their business model is a reason for utilizing blocks. Certain content might have sparse followership and are financially inefficient to provide. A geo-block allows the provider to negotiate financially feasible licensing and advertising agreements. In other words, they can pivot between business models and strategies in different regions.

Impact of Geo-Blocking on Media Viewership Worldwide

Inherently, such regional restrictions are bound to affect viewership. Here are some specific ways that they do this:

Reduced access to content. The very nature of a geo-block means reduced access to content for viewers outside certain locations. Consequently, such people miss out on the ability to use the content for entertainment, academic purposes, etc.

Motivation Behind Geo-Blocking and the Consequences it has on Content Creators

Content creators are not spared some of the impact of geo-blocks. Below are some of the consequences of geo-blocks on content creators:

Limited reach. A geo-block inherently reduces the reach of content by shrinking the pool of potential viewers. As a consequence of the measure, content creators can’t even characterize viewers in restricted locations if they wish. If such viewers employ reliable VPNs to bypass the block, their identity and activity will remain hidden from the providers and creators.

Conclusion

Geo-blocking can help content providers to navigate legal agreements and obligations. However, it can affect the consumer experience and the provider’s bottom line.

One key thing to note here is that restricting viewership of content in regions may increase the demand. Armed with a reliable VPN or web proxy, people can spoof locations, anonymize their identities, and obtain the content. In this case, people usually opt for VPNs that are of good quality and service. If you are curious about what providers people usually choose, you can check out the VPN comparison table on Reddit, as well as customer reviews online.

As such, the use of a geo-block raises the question of how we can balance the financial feasibility with user experience. It’s an especially important question when legal rights and inclusiveness are in play.

We have represented the cases of both viewers and creators/providers. Let’s hear what you think.