The Advantages of Using a Softphone for Business

words Al Woods

© AliFuat / Adobe Stock

Businesses benefit from softphones, which make communication flexible as they navigate the digital age and its demand for cost-effective and efficient communication technology.

What is a Softphone?

A softphone is a software-based application installed on a connectsofted device that allows you to make phone calls over an internet connection without needing designated physical hardware and can be installed on desktops and mobile devices. Aircall provides this software designed to work with your business phone system. Aircall offers businesses an innovative solution that breaks free from the limitations of traditional phone systems. Your team can access the same features, such as call forwarding, voice mail, dialling, and receiving calls. You can also do video conferencing, which would be helpful if your team members need to communicate something from wherever they are.

How Softphones Work

Softphones use software to make calls. They run software but perform similar tasks as the traditional landlines, for instance, click-to-dial, call recording, video calling, visual voicemail management, SMS, and team messaging. They run on computers and mobile devices. These can be integrated across numerous platforms. You simply need to speak into a phone, and the softphone mimics the desk phone functions using VoIP technology to facilitate internet-based voice calls.

Features of a Softphone

Softphones have various features available, including the standard desk phone features, for instance, the ability to place people on hold, forward calls, and use the flash function. Other features include muting calls, transferring calls to any extension, reviewing call history, and managing voicemails. Softphones also allow team members to share their contacts with coworkers, which makes it easy to find client contact details.

Advantages of Using a Softphone for your Business

Softphones use internet bandwidth, so there is no need to install a dedicated phone line, and you can add numerous workstations without worrying about the cost of phone lines. So, your business can save on costs while enhancing team cooperation.

Softphones are always available as long as you have devices with the internet. So, you can use real-time video calling for your business communications. The team can communicate with each other at any given time if they need to clarify or discuss anything that streamlines your business operations.

Softphones provide better support for the remote workforce. If your business has workers in different areas, they can use these softphone features to communicate from anywhere and facilitate business operations without any interference. Also, they’re portable, allowing remote workers to have their business cell phones with them wherever they are and facilitate phone calls without having to be at the desk.

Softphones also allow your workers to answer calls from their mobile devices while keeping their personal contacts and information separate.

They are also efficient as the user interface of softphones has numerous shortcuts and features like visual voicemails, incoming call notifications, drag-and-drop call transfers, and voicemail-to-email configuration. The efficiency makes it simple to manage your business communications.

Utilising a Softphone for Your Business

Adopting softphones in your business is a huge step in revolutionising your business’ communication infrastructure. Softphones are easily set up within minutes on your team’s devices to guarantee they do not miss any calls from your clients. The numerous advantages prove softphones are an indispensable tool for your business and give it the competitive advantage it needs by using Aircall’s VoIP solution. It’s a wise decision to connect with Aircall.