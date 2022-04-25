Explore America’s Nature With These Incredible National Parks

words Al Woods

America is colloquially known as the Land of Opportunity, and for good reason. From the very first boat landing in 1492, through the frontier era and the Gold Rush to the present day, the US has been a font of opportunity for growth and self-determination – a core tenet of its Constitution, and a prevailing principle by which its denizens live.

If you’re looking to lift your roots, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place than the US. It may be that you’re in the process of shipping your belongings from the UK to the USA already, and are looking forward to starting a new life on the North American continent. But it isn’t only the opportunities that are worth the move.

The continent lays claim to some of the most incredible areas of natural beauty; places you can find landscapes to die for, or places you can truly find yourself. The following are just three of those places – world-renowned, but intimately beautiful in a way that can only be reckoned with in person.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is one of the world’s most famous areas of protected wilderness, being named for the active caldera – or, colloquially speaking, ‘supervolcano’ – that sits in its south-west. Yellowstone National Park encompasses much of Wyoming’s north-western reaches, also spilling over into Idaho and Montana; it is well over 3,000 square miles of stunning forests, mountain terrain and calm waters in the form of the Yellowstone Lake.

The local wildlife is truly something to behold in Yellowstone, with grizzly bears and mountain elks alike calling the region their home. However, the real draw for tourists the world over can be found in the national parks geo- and hydrothermal features – particularly the formidable number of active geysers that can be found near the Yellowstone caldera itself.

Grand Canyon

While Yellowstone may be the most famous national park, there is a national park with a much more famous attraction at its centre: the Grand Canyon National Park. No prizes for guessing what makes this protected area well worth your visit!

The Grand Canyon practically speaks for itself; it is a warren of deep tributaries, carved into sandstone by an ancient river long since dried to a trickle. The canyon achieves a depth of over a mile in some places, with sheer 3,000 foot drops commonplace along its edges. The distinctive red rock formations have to be seen in person to be truly appreciated – and the sheer scale of the park’s topology is nothing short of sublime.

Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park sits across the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, covering a significant portion of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. These mountainous forests are home to an incredible range of localised species, making the Great Smoky Mountains the most biologically diverse national park in the United States. Its mountain hikes are unmatched for beauty, and its storied history is there to be discovered through research programs and guided tours alike.