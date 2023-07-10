Why is Employee Motivation Important?

words Al Woods

Different organizations utilize different variations of employee motivation strategies to keep their workforce motivated. Nevertheless, it’s standard practice to have multiple employee motivation plans, irrespective of the sector. Examining the reasons why this has become a standard practice will provide us with a better understanding of the subject.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

To Prevent Stagnation

Lack of employee motivation is commonly seen in organizations where employees don’t see growth opportunities, financial incentives, managerial appreciation, or deserved recognition for the extra effort they put in. Employees who are not motivated will only do as much as they must. If they are not motivated to achieve more than just the minimum, the company itself will not be taking any great strides forward either.

To Prevent Internal Conflicts

Lack of motivation to achieve more than the minimum is bad enough, but it’s not the worst effect that a work environment can have on their employees. Lacking motivation is, for the most part, a neutral mindset, but demotivated employees have negative mindsets. If most workers in any organization are feeling demotivated, that would be the worst-case scenario.

Lack of two-way communication, harsh treatment, lack of progression, inflexibility, impractical targets, high-handedness, and poor company culture in general are all established demotivating factors for employees. When a company is working with a workforce that’s mostly demotivated, they are putting themselves at a high risk of internal conflicts, lack of collaboration, stunted workflow, frequent bottlenecks, and organizational failure.

To Reduce High Turnover Rates

When an experienced and valued employee leaves a company, that’s a loss because he/she is likely someone who knew the business, the clients, the customers, the vendors, and the company quite well. It cannot be avoided every time as people do leave to avail other opportunities when they are available to them at the end of their contract.

However, if that starts happening too often with both new and experienced workers, it’s a sign of instability and poor employee satisfaction rate. High turnover rates do not work in favor of any organization. It garners bad reputation, affects productivity, disrupts stability, and hinders growth. If most employees on your payroll are actively seeking work elsewhere, it’s unlikely that you will be able to get the best out of them.

How to Keep Your Workforce Motivated?

There is some variability to the effectiveness of your employee motivation strategy, depending on the business’s size and segment. Nevertheless, employee motivation strategies do follow certain general guidelines. For example, financial incentives always work best to inspire productivity, performance, and independent initiatives.

You can buy reloadable MasterCard gift cards for your employees and make them redeemable at different tiers, based on their work performance, hours, commitment, etc. Providing the workforce with a valid reason to do more is the best way for both organizations and the employees to grow together as a tightknit unit.

Prevent demotivation by treating your workers like colleagues, rather than inferiors, even if they do work under you. Successful strategies which have been established as being the most effective in preventing employee demotivation and disgruntlement are always based on building a respectful, friendly work relationship between managers and workers.