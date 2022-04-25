Luxury Flooring Ideas For Your Home

words Al Woods

If you’re interested in creating your dream floors in your home, there are several things that you’ll need to consider. Some of these include your fabrics, furniture, designing a warm yet pleasing atmosphere, and even a little glamour. However, when most homeowners are faced with this task, they often forget how important their flooring really is.

Some people can easily feel that it is obligatory or even boring. For the most part, flooring is essential and completely transforms your entire home. When flooring is done with style and elegance, it can easily drastically enhance the aesthetics of your place. So, instead of leaving it as a simple afterthought, you should think of your floors before anything else.

As such, rooms should be designed to complement the beauty of your floors. However, it’s best to pay attention to more than just the aesthetics. Your choice of flooring should be selected based on durability. When you use these aspects, your floorings can last up to several decades with some care. Additionally, luxury floorings last for an eternity when they’re made from quality materials.

If you’re looking at flooring for just about any room in your home, we’ve got you covered with some of the best options. So, read on as we dive into everything you need to know.

Resin Flooring

Resin is being used more and more in the flooring industry and provides a truly high-end experience and look. These floors can easily drive the overall look of your room. Resin floors are typically made from the fusion of two polymers that fuse with the concrete floors.

If you’re going for the life of it, these are unbeatable and they provide a lasting finish that is tough and chemical resistant. Resin floors are better suited for tons of environments and can be used within the entire house. If you didn’t already know, this particular flooring is much stronger than concrete and can increase the overall loading capacity of your regular concrete floors.

Vinyl Flooring

Since vinyl floors are resistant to stains and water, these might just be perfect for your bathrooms or kitchen. Vinyl has long been considered the synthetic relative of linoleum floors and provides value for your money. However, these are usually available in two types.

The first is the sheet flooring variant. This is quite easy to work with since it comes in either twelve or six feet in width. Of the two, this is much better if you’re interested in water-resistant properties.

The second is more aesthetically pleasing and is known as kitchen vinyl floor tiles. Vinyl tiles are known for their range of attractive designs and they’re cheaper than that of ceramic floors.

Wood Floors

In most luxury homes, wooden flooring is still quite a popular choice. These are used for cloakrooms, hallways, and many more. In some instances, they can even be used in bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms.

Ceramic Flooring

If you didn’t already know, these floors were used as far back as the Victorian era. During that time, they were quite popular and the most common choice amongst homeowners. In essence, they were simply the most functional and practical choice of flooring.

Ceramic floors were typically found in bathrooms, hallways, and kitchens. However, if you currently reside in a warmer climate, you could place these floors throughout your entire home. Ceramic floors are easy to clean and they are both durable and hard. Unlike other types, these don’t attract much dust or dirt.

Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood is one of the most popular choices for modern luxury homes. These beautiful floors are seen in cloakrooms, hallways, kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. While they’re costly, they generally don’t require too much maintenance from their owners.

Due to their sealed surfaces, they resist stains quite nicely when compared to other floors. However, it should be noted that sometimes they do get scuffed and scraped here and there but are quite easily repaired. In the case of high-traffic areas, they can be refinished, sanded, and smoothed in only a couple of hours.

Unlike most other choices, hardwood is always an excellent choice. So, if you’re interested in creating an environmentally friendly home, hardwood floors are your best option.

Carpet

Carpet has been a popular choice for quite some time. More than often enough, carpet is used to add some opulence to any home. With carpet, you’ll easily create a warm and friendly living space. Unlike other floors, the carpet is softer on your family’s feet.

However, unlike several of the other options, carpet is not as durable and stains quite easily. In essence, they suffer heavy wear and tear and it takes a lot of effort to keep them feeling and looking great. Spilling anything on the carpet is always a mini-disaster and red wine is usually the culprit for cream carpets.

With that said, over the decades gone, flooring has continued to evolve. In today’s world, there are now tons of options that offer several considerations to homeowners and they even bring in more functionality. However, the choice is still personal, so if you’re thinking about cream carpets in the living room, you might want to keep the red wine in the kitchen!