Benefits of water for a good prostate

words Al Woods

Prostate cancer is becoming more common among older men today. If the disease is not diagnosed early, prostate cancer can be fatal.

Unfortunately, this type of cancer is commonly recognized late when it has already progressed to a more dangerous state. Before you get this kind of disease, it’s best to keep your body healthy and prevent prostate cancer and other diseases.

A balanced diet and doing regular exercise are some of the ways to keep the body in tip-top shape. Regularly taking supplements, such as Prostagenix, may also help you keep your prostate healthy. Lastly, drinking plenty of clean water is also essential in keeping a healthy body.

Prostate Problems

To understand the benefits of drinking clean water for the prostate, it’s worthwhile to know what happens to a person who has prostate problems. If you have a swollen prostate gland due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), it can place pressure on your bladder. This leads to a reduction in the volume of urine the bladder can hold, and the person feels the urge to urinate more frequently.

Sometimes, a slight movement of the body can suddenly increase the pressure and you feel the sudden need to urinate. But when you urinate, you usually find that very little urine comes out since there isn’t a lot of urine in the bladder.

Benefits of Clean Water for the Prostate

Now that you know how a person with prostate problems feel regarding urination, here are the benefits of drinking enough water.

It makes the urine less concentrated . Drinking enough water will result in less concentrated urine, which is beneficial to the bladder as it’s less irritating. When you drink only a little amount of water, your bladder stores more concentrated urine, which can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI). Chronic UTIs can also lead to bladder and kidney damage, as well as a prostate infection.

. Drinking enough water will result in less concentrated urine, which is beneficial to the bladder as it’s less irritating. When you drink only a little amount of water, your bladder stores more concentrated urine, which can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI). Chronic UTIs can also lead to bladder and kidney damage, as well as a prostate infection. It allows the bladder to store more urine . This increased volume in your bladder means that you feel like urinating, there is going to be a greater force that’ll push the urine out. This results in a better stream of urine and a higher chance of completely emptying the bladder.

. This increased volume in your bladder means that you feel like urinating, there is going to be a greater force that’ll push the urine out. This results in a better stream of urine and a higher chance of completely emptying the bladder. It’s beneficial to the whole body. Drinking more water can have many benefits to the body. Being hydrated always will prevent constipation since the body doesn’t have to reabsorb a lot from your large intestine. The prostate is located close to the colon and a full colon will place additional pressure on the prostate and on the bladder. In other words, constipation can worsen BPH.

How Much Water Is Enough

Generally, women should drink around 9 glasses of water daily while men are recommended to have 12 glasses. These numbers are based on the average daily caloric intake of men and women and whether you’re eating more or less than average. Ideally, drinking 2 liters a day is a safe amount for you.

The right amount of water that a person drinks each day is also dictated by his daily physical activities. People who work out or exercise regularly should consume more water than one who’s inactive. Not drinking enough water to match your physical activity may also result in unpleasant costs, too.

Dehydration can result in plunging the blood pressure to making a person feel lethargic. Although everyone sweats differently, the guideline for drinking water based on physical activity is 40 ounces or 5 glasses for each 45 to 60 minutes of exercise.

How to Drink Plenty of Water

If you’re used to drinking only when you feel thirsty, making a conscious effort to drink more can be difficult. However, there are some things you can do to ensure you stay hydrated enough to keep your organs in perfect condition. Here’s what you can do:

Start the day with drinking water . When you wake up in the morning, try drinking 2 glasses of water right away. Place a glass on your nightstand to help remind you.

. When you wake up in the morning, try drinking 2 glasses of water right away. Place a glass on your nightstand to help remind you. Drink unsweetened tea or coffee . This can help you reach your daily water intake goal. Keep note though that the recommended dose of caffeine is only up to 4 cups a day.

. This can help you reach your daily water intake goal. Keep note though that the recommended dose of caffeine is only up to 4 cups a day. Consume more fruits and vegetables. Many fruits and vegetables have water content, too. Add apples, celery, cucumber, zucchini, or tomatoes to your daily diet for that extra fluid intake.

Final Thoughts

Water is a significant yet commonly unutilized tool in keeping the body healthy. Staying hydrated can do wonders to the body including keeping prostate healthy.

While prostate problems are common among men aged 60 and up, there are prevention measures one can do even at a younger age, which includes drinking sufficient clean water.