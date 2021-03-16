Are Fat Bikes Harder to Ride: Why That Might Not Be the Case

words Al Woods

If you’re someone who rides bikes frequently, you probably have an opinion on bikes with fat tires. Some consider them the perfect all-around bike, while others think they’re a little hard to pedal.

However, your view of fat-tire bikes all boils down to personal opinion. Are they really that hard to ride for the average rider? Today we’ll look at why fat bikes aren’t the difficult rides you think they are.

Why Fat Bikes Aren’t the Difficult Bikes You Think They Are

Looking at a fat bike, they certainly won’t look easy to ride. They are the farthest from nimble in appearance, not to mention it looks like it’s packed with some serious weight.

Here are facts about fat-tire bikes that totally go against these views.

Great for Any Weather

Thick-tired bikes are easier to ride in almost any condition. The fastest bike title might belong to the road bike, but a fat bike certainly provides a safer ride for snowy or rainy weather.

Fat tires can take on almost any type of terrain you throw their way, even a bumpy, off-road trail during a huge downpour. It all comes down to the structure of the tire.

Fat tires allow for the even distribution of both the bike’s and rider’s weights so that your impact on the terrain lessens. As such, a rider can navigate through the toughest areas without feeling like their tires are digging too much into the ground. Skinny tires won’t fare nearly as well as their bulkier and more durable counterparts in snowy or mud-covered terrain.

Ideal for Off-Road Riding

There was a time when the mountain bike was every rider’s go-to for off-road expeditions. While it remains a great option to this day, it no longer occupies the top spot.

These days, you might find it easier to ride off-road with a fat-tire bike sans shocks. It is mainly due to the tire’s ability to climb over random off-road objects effortlessly that otherwise cause discomfort.

With its wider surface area, fat tires allow for a smoother and more stable ride. Compared to the skinny tires used on mountain bikes, these ones let you jump off the bike with ease in case something happens.

Fat-tire bikes also allow you to pedal more freely since they aren’t built with toe clips that inhibit lower body movement.

Comfortable to Ride

In an even playing field, there might be no way for a fat-tire bike to win a race against a road bike. But biking isn’t just about speed; it’s also about other qualities that impact your bike’s rideability factor.

What fat bikes lack in the speed department they make up for in comfort. And because of their wider tires that distribute weight evenly, they’re also easier to learn. You don’t have to worry as much about losing your balance or tripping when riding these bikes, either.

The seat setups of fat-tire bikes are more relaxed, ensuring the rider a comfortable riding position.

Takes a Minimal Toll on the Body

One thing that makes the fat bike great is that it isn’t too hard on the body. Even when you’re older and no longer have the strength and endurance you used to, a fat bike can still allow you to exercise without feeling pain or discomfort.

Generally, fat tires are better at addressing health issues than skinny tires. They are incredibly stable and don’t give a rider as many jarring experiences. That said, they don’t completely eliminate the chances of injury, especially for older individuals.

Riders of fat-tire bikes are also less prone to accidents. Although bike riding always poses some degree of injury risk, fat tires add stability to the ride, making riding safer for everyone in general.

Lastly, if you have back issues, you’re better off with a fat-tire bike. That’s because the relaxed seating won’t cause you to feel as much pain and discomfort.

The Bike for All Terrains

Fat bikes give you the impression that they’re hard to pedal, which can be true to a certain extent. However, you also have to keep in mind that they are considered all-terrain bicycles.

If you’re expecting to ride in perfect weather conditions every time, a fat-tire bike isn’t the best option. Realistically, not all days will greet you with fine weather, meaning fat bikes could be just as easy to pedal as other models.

Sure, the tires on these bikes are bulkier and heavier, but that’s not something the right frame wouldn’t be able to handle. When you pick a good frame, starting and stopping shouldn’t be too different from other bikes. The only thing that will probably take you a bit longer is getting to top speed.