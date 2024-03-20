Apartment Balcony Design Ideas

words Alexa Wang

If you live in a small apartment or flat, it can sometimes be difficult to come up with ways to get the most out of your balcony. Often small and without a lot of floor space, they can sometimes feel cluttered and do not live up to their full potential. This article will share some simple tips to help you get the most out of your apartment’s outdoor space and breathe new life into your balcony.

Create a plant wall

As you will most likely be working with minimal space, you may have to think creatively about ways you can add things to your balcony without overwhelming the space and losing any room for you to sit outside and enjoy your time taking in the fresh air and admiring the view.

If you want to add some greenery to your balcony then a great way of doing this without sacrificing floor space is to create a plant wall. You could add a trellis against the wall which would allow you to adorn it with plants that will grow vertically, adding an extra level of height and depth to your outdoor space while also bringing some much-needed colour.

You could even think about growing your own fruit and vegetables on your balcony, as long as you have lots of natural light and can keep the plants well-watered to ensure a healthy yield.

Outdoor furnishings

Add a pop of colour and texture to your balcony with the addition of outdoor furnishings. If you have a seating area, you could think about adorning it with gorgeous outdoor cushions and comfy throws so you can enjoy cosy evenings snuggled up with your friends or loved ones.

You could also consider adding a bright, patterned rug which will help evoke visions of summer and help tie the whole space together. Aztec and contrasting Mediterranean patterns would look best in a range of bright, cheerful colours.

Seating

You want to make sure that you can relax on your balcony long into the evening with a good book and unwind after a day at work, and to do this, you need to make sure you have somewhere comfortable you can retire to.

There’s a wide range of outdoor furniture perfectly suited to a small space like a balcony, such as a small bench or maybe a couple of deck chairs that you can fasten comfortable cushions to. Adding seating will also provide you with the perfect space to entertain guests in the warmer weather and enjoy spending time with those closest to you.

Lighting

Brighten up your balcony with some outdoor lighting. If you want to achieve a cosy, cute vibe then opting for delicate fairy lights would be a great way to achieve this. Not only will they help you save on space without having to invest in a larger free-standing light, but they will also bring a calming, serene ambience. You can also find lots of solar-powered fairy lights which means you can wrap them around your door frame or balcony railings without the need of an electrical outlet.

You could also add an array of small candles and lanterns on any surfaces you have free and light this as the evening draws in, which will help to create a warming, intimate atmosphere.