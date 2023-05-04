Developing Your Disc Golf Technique: Tips from the Pros

words Al Woods

Are you a beginner in the world of disc golf? If so, welcome! This is a community of dedicated people from all over the world who have developed a passion for this fun and relaxing sport.

Below you will find some top tips from professional disc golfers to help you hone your technique and get out there and start playing.

Perfect Your Throw

Every round of disc golf will begin with an epic throw. This will be your first impression in front of other disc golfers and you want it to be perfect. The best way to hone this skill is to get outside into an open field and test how far you can throw.

It won’t be perfect the first time, but it doesn’t matter. Practice and repetition as well as perfecting your grip will aid you in your first days as a disc golfer.

Don’t Overwhelm Yourself with Lots of Discs

There are a ton of different types of discs on the market today and it can feel overwhelming as a beginner to choose the right one for you. If you are trying to perfect your technique, start by purchasing one of each type of disc. The most common types of discs are putt and approach discs, midrange discs, fairway drivers, and distance drivers.

The best way to browse the best options for discs would be online. There you can search for all of the best brands of discs like Discraft, which have been around since the late 1970s. They come in all kinds of colors and designs to choose from, which is nice if you want to show off your personality while playing with others.

Develop Different Shots for Different Situations

All disc golf courses are different and many of them are designed to make it tricky to achieve a low score. Having a range of different shot techniques will assist you in difficult situations.

If you are unsure where to start, there are hundreds of youtube videos that show professional disc golfers trying out different shots. Use these for inspiration but also try some on your own. Remember as well that different distances and different shots require different grips, so make sure you are practicing each technique with the correct grip.

Always Practice Putting

Throwing a disc with all of your strength is one of the things that makes this sport so much fun, but many people get caught up in driving and don’t dedicate enough time to their putting practice. Just like with regular golf, putting is where you could end up racking up extra unwanted points.

The best way to practice putting would be to set yourself up with a basket either in a local park or your backyard and do different short-distance drills. Repeat specific shots over and over again so that your body knows what to do on an actual disc golf course.

Many disco golf courses are nestled within rough terrain, so it is good to practice putting from all different angles. Try using obstacles like trees to maneuver around and place your basket up or down a hill to train aim in different settings.

Disc golf can be a very serious sport where you have to focus, but it was also created so that people could get together, get some exercise, and have a good time. If you are only focused on being the best of the best, the sport will become less and less fun. Remember to let loose and enjoy yourself when you play.

These tips are the fundamentals for playing a good game of disc golf, so use them as a kicking-off point to get out there and start playing.