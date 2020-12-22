5 benefits of building muscle other than just, well, looking good

words Al Woods

We all know the way that building muscle can improve your physical appearance, however, looking good is not the only benefit of this type of workout! Here are a few, more practical benefits, that you have probably never even thought of…

1. Controls blood sugar levels

Strength training should be a part of any fitness plan and can be especially beneficial for those who suffer from type 2 diabetes. Strength training improves the muscles’ ability to take in and use glucose, or blood sugar, as well as improving your body’s ability to respond to insulin.

Type 2 diabetes can be difficult to control, and so professionals are recommending that people with the condition take up strength training to improve their health and wellbeing.

2. Reduces risk of disease

Abdominal fat builds up around your heart and other vital organs, putting a huge strain on them and increasing your risk of developing heart disease or cancer. Although putting too much pressure on muscle building can have an adverse effect on the heart, strength training a couple times a week has been found to reduce and prevent excess fat in and around your organs – and especially improve cardiovascular health!

Just remember not to push yourself too hard, or you might accidentally do more damage than good.

3. Increased strength

It seems obvious to say that building muscle will improve your overall strength, but people often do not realise just how beneficial that increased strength can add to your day-to-day life. Simple, everyday tasks such as opening a jar or carrying heavy shopping bags become much easier with strength training and struggling becomes a thing of the past.

Building muscle will also help strengthen your bones, leaving you much less susceptible to breaks, sprains and tears. You should try to continue with strength training as you get older to prevent bones becoming frail and to help keep you feeling young.

4. Self-confidence

Watching yourself transform through building muscle and hitting personal bests can be a real confidence booster. It is not just that it makes you look good, but that it also makes you feel good because you’ve accomplished something you maybe once never thought was possible.

This increased self-confidence can help your attitude and motivation outside of the gym to soar, and by applying this new-found, can-do attitude to your personal life and career, you’ll find yourself reaching many other goals.

5. Elevated body image

Although we have tried to steer clear of ‘looking good’ as a benefit of muscle building, we cannot ignore the fact that it will help improve your physical appearance. Everyone wants to look and feel good in their favourite clothes, and with tracksuits for men from Gym King, you will be able to highlight the muscle definition you’ve achieve – subtly but with style. If you have worked hard on your body, you should be able to show it off!

You can be proud of the way you look but the achievements don’t stop there. If you are wanting to improve your overall health, strength training might be good place to start.