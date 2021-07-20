A Quick Look at the Best, Must-Have Hair Styling Products for Men

words Al Woods

There’s no use denying it; we’ve all been there; frustrated, hunched over the sink with our eyes fixed on the mirror above it, beaten to the point of submission. All because our hair won’t do what we want it to, and thus, we simply settle for a “bad hair day.”

But guess what, you don’t have to anymore. All any man needs are some styling basics and a few ideal hair styling products to turn things around. Now, to make things simpler for you, here is a rundown of five must-have hair styling products for men in 2021.

1. Hair Styling Clay

If someone held a gun to my head and asked for a suggestion on the best hair styling product for men, my answer would be – hair clay. Any fan of faded, easy-to-maintain hairstyles with matte finishing would probably do the same.

Now, hair clay owes much of its popularity to several of its perks. This includes the fact that it offers a high hold, a natural finish, and is easy to clean off. So, you won’t have to worry about your hairstyle getting messed up, saggy before the day ends.

And the best part is that styling clay adds volume to thin hair; giving your hair a healthier, fuller look. What’s more, learning how to use hair clay is incredibly easy. Anybody can ace it on the first try.

2. Hair Pomade

Now, for most men, Pomade is usually the go-to styling product for Pompadours, Slick Backs, Comb Overs, and more. See, the thing is, some men actively avoid using pomade without ever even trying it. Reason being? This hair styling product requires a bit of skill to apply correctly.

However, if you can do it right, a pomade-based hairstyle can be a sight to behold. Think Don Draper or Elvis Presley. The secret here is to apply this product sparingly. What’s more, opt for soluble, water-based pomades that are easier to wash out.

3. Sea Salt Spray

For men who want a frizzy, ocean-swimming, surfing hairdo without going to the beach, sea salt spray should do the trick. For this to work, you’ll need to have curly and relatively long hair. Ideally, a shoulder-length.

Now, apply the sea salt spray and let it air dry. The salt in the spray will absorb oils from your hair and give it more volume and definition. Do this and you’ll be looking like a surfer straight out of Baywatch – minus the incredible tan, of course.

4. Styling Paste

Much like hair clay, hair paste is versatile, reliable, and incredibly easy to use. And just like clay, it should be part of your styling products arsenal. To get the most out of hairstyling paste, start by applying it to damp, towel-dried hair.

Doing this will give you much more shine, a stronger hold, and greater styling potential. Moreover, you’ll enjoy some extra volume, texture, and definition leaving you looking dapper than ever.

5. Hair Spray

The final item on this list is the men’s hairspray. Ideally, you’ll want to apply a blast or two of this product once you are done styling your hair. The spray helps to protect hair from humidity, wind, or rain.

But, note. If you go for cheap, low-quality sprays, then your hair may turn into a stiff helmet on your head. I’m sure you don’t want that. So, be wise when shopping.

In Conclusion

The challenge of styling your hair is more about finding what’s right for you. It’s important to consider your hairstyle, hair type, density, and length. Once you find the right styling product for your follicles and learn how to apply it, you’ll be set.