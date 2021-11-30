Best Laptops For Business

words Al Woods

Laptops for businesses are laptops designed specifically for the use of business professionals. They are equipped with specific components, such as faster processing speeds, enhanced graphic cards, additional storage space, larger RAM, and more.

Using laptops compatible with the software used in your industry can also increase productivity at work. Business laptops are not just for executives; they can be highly beneficial to anyone who uses laptops for personal and professional use. Here is a list of the top laptops for business:

1. Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has a compact and slim design with its borderless screen and an aluminum unibody chassis that feels sturdy and strong. It is let down by just underwhelming performance, which you can’t do much about in laptops in this price range.

2. MSI Stealth Pro

The MSI Stealth Pro’s 144Hz display is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also has a high refresh rate which makes the laptop ideal for gamers and users who like to work on laptops very quickly. Unfortunately, its battery life is extremely short. On top of that, its keyboard isn’t backlit, which will be an issue with working in dark conditions or just if you prefer having more than one light source.

3. Razer Book

The Razer Book is pretty sleek-looking with thin borders between the screen and the keyboard making up its borders so it would look aesthetically pleasing even when closed shut with no lights illuminating from the laptops. Its performance is pretty good, making it a good laptop for business tasks and even some gaming. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port on its left side which greatly increases its expandability with an additional monitor, more storage space, or even just another accessory you need to plug into your laptops.

4. Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5’s display is incredibly sharp at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but it does not support touch input which means you won’t be able to use Windows 10’s touch-enabled interface properly on this laptop. However, it has a decent battery life, but the keyboard isn’t backlit, so if you work in dark conditions, this laptop might give you issues when typing accurately enough for work purposes.

5. Asus Zenbook 3

The Asus Zenbook 3 is very thin and light with a stylish design with its iconic concentric circle pattern on its lid, which looks great open or closed; its performance is decent, but you might want something more powerful for demanding tasks like photo editing or video editing. It has a reasonably sized touchscreen display but no Thunderbolt 3 port, so it limits how much you can expand the capabilities of this laptop.

6. HP Spectre X360

The HP Spectre comes in various configurations, offering up to 512GB storage and 16GB RAM for its high-end models, but you can choose from three different colors: gray, gold, and silver if these laptops suit your working style. Its keyboard is very comfortable with 1.3mm key travel. While its performance isn’t the best out there, it should be good enough for most business tasks and not slow down your work too much. At the same time, multitasking or switching between different programs might require extensive resources like photo editing software or video editing software.

7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo laptops are one of the most popular laptops in office settings, and for a good reason, they’re durable and can last you years through constant use. However, we recommend looking at other laptops on this list before settling with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon because its performance is underwhelming compared to laptops in this price range and even laptops that cost hundreds less than it does.

Laptops are computers that are portable and can be moved around; they are smaller than laptops. People usually use laptops in their homes or at work, but laptops have grown more popular as they become lighter and slimmer. Laptops have different specifications depending on the user’s needs. Business laptops need to be functional enough to complete business tasks while also being durable enough to last many years through constant use.