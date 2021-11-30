Stylish and Cozy Accessories to Take Your Winter Fashion up a Notch

words Alexa Wang

Off to shop for the colder weather and need some inspiration? Add these stylish accessories to your wardrobe and you’ll be more than ready for winter to arrive.

There’s a chill in the air announcing winter’s impending arrival, and you know what that means. It’s time for some good old retail therapy. We’ve curated a selection of always-stylish winter accessories and included a few trendy pieces to set your fashion-forward heart aflutter. You’ll be looking forward to those plummeting temperatures in no time.

Denim Jackets

A fall classic, denim jackets make an easy transition to winter with sherpa and fleece linings or collars, or a nice, fitted knitwear layer underneath. Drape one over your shoulders cape-style, and you’ll look effortlessly chic. For some stand-out street style, pop a thin hoodie on and go double denim with a pair of jeans.

Faux Fur Coats

When you spot a faux fur coat out in the wild, do you also start humming Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’? Faux fur coats scream old Hollywood, but they aren’t just for starlets or rich aunties. You can don one too, and revel in its magical ability to make you feel confident and sophisticated.

Puffer Scarves

Puffer scarves have popped up on recent runways for a good reason. Their progenitor, the puffer jacket, is a winter staple for its warmth and water resistance. But don’t limit yourself to nylon. Puffer scarves are available in various prints and fabrics, for example, elegant padded wool scarves.

Cashmere Everything

Luxury does not come better than a cashmere item of clothing. From sweaters and scarves to beanies and gloves, unerringly soft cashmere is worth the hype and will have you looking like you belong in Vogue. Sport a cream turtleneck or a black cashmere zip-up cardigan like this versatile one we love from Pura Cashmere. Invest in a set of comfy cashmere loungewear if you pass most of your days working from home, and you’ll be toastier than a s’more.

Suede Boots

Whether you like ’em heeled or flat, suede boots are winners in black, brown, or beige. Get an ankle boot for autumn and some knee-highs to keep those legs of yours cosy in winter. Clog boots and lug soles are all the rage at the moment. So, get nostalgic and revisit the ’70s and ’90s with your pair of choice.

More Winter Fashion, Anyone?

We hope we’ve inspired you to start swapping out your closet for the change of season. Shopping for new pieces is fabulous but be sure to go hunting in thrift shops too. You can find timeless and tasteful treasures and recycling clothing is kind to the planet.

