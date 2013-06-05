The best wineries in Tasmania to visit and enjoy quality wines

words Al Woods

Although Tasmania’s climate may be cold, its reputation as a stellar destination for wine and food lovers is more heated than ever. While Tasmania had its first-ever commercial vineyard in 1865, these seeds lasted only for a short time. Until the 70s that wine producers began to re-explore the possible locked up in the soils of Tasmania.

What has become evident and apparent is that, with regards to soil and climate, the region is an excellent place to craft cool climate wines stand out. From Tasmanian Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the area undoubtedly grabbed the interest of the world for their elegance, aromas, and intense flavors.

In this post, we’ve covered some of the best Tasmanian wineries that are worth considering. So, if you plan to visit Tasmania very soon, ensure to include these wineries to your itinerary.

Pooley Wines

This winery is located in one of the most famous historic villages in Tasmania, the historic Richmond, and is only thirty minutes away from Hobart. No doubt that it is one of the prettiest towns in the region.

The town’s magnificent Georgian architecture collection has a rich story to tell, from the historic gaol to the convict-built bridge. Wine lovers will love the cool climate wines that manifest Tasmania at its best.

It includes Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Reisling, and Pinot Gris, with surprising wine health benefits. Moreover, no visit to this winery would be far-reaching and full-scale without going to the house, and sandstone stables made in 1830. It is an introduction to high-quality, top-notch Tasmanian wine not to be skipped, awarded with many recognitions.

This place is home to their cellar door, coach the historic Belmont House to take a tasting flight.

Nocton Vineyard

Located in the upper Coal River Valley, this vineyard was established in 1999, deemed as one of the oldest valleys in Tasmania. Nocton vineyard takes or derives its name from a Scottish term “farmstead where wethered sheep are kept.”

The vineyard has about 34 hectares of land, wherein Triassic sandstone subsoil and fertile dolerite-based soils are well coordinated with pure water and pristine air from excellent growing conditions. Nocton vineyard makes or crafts an extensive array of cool-climate specialties that represent and symbolize the terroir exceptionally well.

It includes Sparkling, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay. What’sWhat’s more, Nocton vineyard pioneers cool climate Merlot, which is very intriguing. Thus, do visit this winery to find out for yourself. Only fifteen minutes away from the Hobart Airport, Nocton vineyard is a small place with a tremendous view, offering tutored and tailored tastings with Reserve and Estate labels poured for you to enjoy and explore.

Grey Sands

This vineyard attempts to go beyond the possibilities in wine, with an emphasis on stirring the senses through wines that are confronting, intriguing, complex and concentrated. Grey Sands Vineyard is entirely close-planted, hand-pruned, and hard to guarantee maximum concentration instead of yield.

Also, there’s minimal intervention to allow the fruit to release its natural expression. Wine lovers should visit the Grey Sands cellar door because they offer exotic perennials, maples, birches, and more to relish in a picnic with a beautiful Tamar Valley scenery.

Tamar Ridge

On the banks of the Tamar River and in the heart of the Tamar Valley, you will find the Tamar Ridge. Here, science and passion meet in quest of premium wines. Tamar Ridge mainly offers Pinot Noir, yet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Gris are also in the mix.

Moreover, vines are planted on north-easterly and northerly curving slopes, with soils comprising of topsoils of clay loam to quartz, and clay subsoils. The various types of soils allow the planting of multiple Pinot Noir clones.

Although the strong climate safeguards the vines from extreme weather, with gentle rains and long sunny days, it produces the best growing conditions for wines of character and quality. In this winery, wine lovers can immerse themselves in Pinot Noir and many other specialties.

Devil’s Corner

This winery is situated along Tasmania’s East Coast, about two hours from Hobart by car. Devil’s Corner welcomes and accepts its wild remoteness with a desire to craft high-quality cool climate wines, from Chardonnay, Riesling, to Sauvignon Blanc. Aside from the premium wines, Devil’s Corner also boasts its unparalleled views, making it an ultra-modern, memorable destination.

Takeaway

Rugged, cold, and remote, yet spectacular, the reputation of Tasmania as a holiday destination and cool climate wine producers is sterling. The best time to go to Tasmania is between November and February (summer months). The majority of Tasmania’s wineries offer cellar door tastings. However, some might need appointments. Nevertheless, make sure to include any of the wineries mentioned in this post to your itinerary and enjoy the best wines offered in Tasmania.