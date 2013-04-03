The charm of living in a log cabin

words Alexa Wang

When we think of everyday life in the modern world, we often think of two things: convenience and stress. It’s a bit of a trade-off. We have all the comforts that one can want, and then some. The cost of which is a nagging kind of pull towards something a bit less complicated.

As much as we want to believe we’re all city folk, we see this pull manifested in the sudden surge of hiking, a mountaineer aesthetic, and the ironic consumerist thirst for all things plaid and bespoke. It’s a strange time, indeed. What we really want is stability and simplicity, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Enter: The Log Cabin

All of us, at least once, have thought about getting a cabin out in the woods. We toy with the idea. Sometimes we even rent one out for a weekend skiing with friends. Why do we limit ourselves to just that span of time? We go back to our tiny flats and speeding cars, only to think fondly of the Log Cabins for months on end. Why not live in one? It really is a lot more affordable and doable than you think. There are many reasons to live in a log cabin. Here we’re going to explore the charm and appeal to living in one full time. Pro tip: it’s amazing.

Be Close to Nature

There’s a classic charm to living in a place like a log cabin. It’s the reason that drew us to that lifestyle since the beginning: a call to nature. Being close to nature gives us a sense of wholeness that is unmatched. Not in any sort of new-age hippie sense, either. It’s the same wholeness that kept men at peace and gave them time to think. Of course, there is a scientific explanation for this phenomenon. It’s not “grounding” or “chakras” or anything like that. It has to do with the amount of oxygen you’re exposed to and the psychological effects of stillness. Being able to experience your surroundings at your own pace, and not at the combined pace of a million people, has a profound impact on how we feel. It is, above all, extremely relaxing. Imagine living life at the speed that you want to. Once you’re done with your responsibilities, you don’t have to move an inch any faster than how you want to move.

You Can Never Go Wrong with Simplicity

Another thing they don’t tell you about log cabins is that they’re really easy to maintain. Depending on what kind of comforts you’re looking for in the cabin, you can control the degree of complexity within the home. If you want it to be furnished and set up like a modern home in the suburbs, you can. Just know that it’s going to have the same kinds of maintenance cost and attention as a run-of-the-mill home. The options of a log cabin aren’t that of expanded convenience but arching simplicity. You can make it as simple as you want, no problem. The design and the construction plans are all up to you. Of course, you’ll have help with it if you want. But generally, people opt for a log cabin for that minimalist and uncomplicated lifestyle.

Talk About Ecological Awareness

Living out in nature instills a consciousness that no other setting can offer: a true rundown of one’s environment. There’s an ecological awareness that comes with living in a log cabin. It’s not the facetious anti-straw type you see spun across social media by opportunistic brands. We’re talking about a true connection to things like the trees, the water sources, and the animals around you. That’s the immediate exposure that provides solid ground for more informed opinions and ideas when it comes to relevant discussions. Seeing people from their flats with a succulent pontificating on how the environment should be cared for, is a bit removed from the grassroots wisdom of actually living in a log cabin. The kind of down-home knowledge that comes with being in close proximity with the elements is exactly the kind of opinion that matters.

The Key to Finding Stillness

Stillness is a virtue. It’s quite possibly the most powerful thing we lack, as modern people. It is also another thing we tend to crave when we hit a wall of anxiety and the modern blues. It’s why people seek out mindfulness meditation and yoga. There’s a stillness attached to it. What is stillness, exactly? It’s the ability to be comfortable with doing nothing. It’s being able to access a clarity that comes with the absence of all the minutia around you. Thoughts can come and go, you don’t have to do much more than acknowledge it. If you’re in a log cabin, and in that minimalist life model, you won’t need much to access that. It’s all part of the charm of that lifestyle. It’s a model for personal improvement without all the bells and whistles.

You Will Love the Aesthetic

The log cabin aesthetic takes the term “rustic” and maximizes that to the nth degree. The look of a log cabin implies labor and hard work. Someone put for the effort with their bare hands to make the cabin possible. That is exactly what’s at the heart of the design. When you look at a log cabin, you assume—and rightfully so, that there were care and attention put into the work. Just being around that gives one a different feel. It is, after all, supposed to be an escape from the typical everyday life. There’s no doubt that the charm and all-around look of the log cabin lend something to how one carries themself. How would you like to move throughout the day knowing your place of living was built from the ground up the same way they did hundreds of years ago? It’s a different kind of confidence.

The charm of a log cabin and the life that comes with it cannot be overstated. It’s so deeply ingrained in our culture, yet we forget that it’s a completely doable option. Instead of looking to add more and pile on forgettable martial things, why not invest in a change in perspective? Why not invest in an honest outlook on the environment? Why not cultivate stillness in an increasingly noisy world? Why not live in a log cabin?

