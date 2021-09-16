How to choose the best Wi-Fi router [2021 Useful Tips]

words Alexa Wang

Choosing the right Wi-Fi router for your home can be a difficult task. There are lots of different models on the market, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. We are here to help you find the best one for your needs! In this article, we will cover how to choose a Wi-Fi router, what features you should look out for, and what brands provide quality products at competitive prices.

Choosing a router that has fast and reliable Wi-Fi, as well as wide coverage, is not simple for anyone. To compound matters, vendors use a slew of initials and catchy marketing acronyms that have nothing to do with the real-world experience they receive.

Also, the brand name and price does not justify how good a router is. Read this article to discover about IP guide for router’s configuration. Also, get the information regarding what to check for in a routing device and what to consider before purchasing one:

Dual-Band routers

The era of single-band routers is gone. Your next router must be at least dual-band. It simply indicates that the router transmits a wireless signal on 2 frequencies (if dual-band) or more (if it is tri-band or more).

The 2.4 GHz band is generally used, since it works fine with old and new wireless technologies such as (802.11n) Wi-Fi 4 or (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6, along with routers that operate on these standards.

The 2.4 GHz band has several advantages, including being compatible with outdated networking equipment and covering a wide area. However, congestion and sluggishness are always an issue, especially in apartments and office complexes where everyone uses Wi-Fi on this frequency range.

The 5 GHz frequency is also used by tri-band or dual-band routers. It’s a lot quicker than 2.4 GHz, plus it benefits from new standards like (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 & (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6.

On the other hand, if you’re installing a wireless network in your home for 4K streaming or Full HD video, it’s likely that congestion will be an issue. As proved by the tests the 5 GHz band is utilized less than the 2.4 GHz one and coverage is smaller, congestion is less of a problem.

Cross-check the speed mentioned by the brand

When you look at a wireless router’s specifications, you won’t find the actual speed that it delivers in real life. You’ll see theoretical figures based on laboratory tests with ideal networking gear.

That is why you must check the reviews. Many users and experts review products, such as those provided on famous and authentic tech websites. Check the reviews that involve PCs and devices used in real life rather than “laboratory-like” equipment. Some publications, for example, utilize different routers to evaluate the speed of the routing devices.

Manufacturers do this to look great on any product reviews platform. You need to view publications that utilize home computers, such as those on your network. That’s the only method to figure out what you’ll get if you buy a routing device before making up your mind.

Must have a Smartphone Application

Users could only control their wireless routers using a computer connected to the router ten years ago. Many users are put off by such user interfaces and seek something simpler to use. As a consequence, router manufacturers have created smartphone applications that enable users to manage their routers from their phones.

If you value simplicity, make sure the router you’re buying has a smartphone app. You should be able to use it to check the operating status of the router and control its major functions when you need them.

Unfortunately, router manufacturers have different methods when it comes to mobile applications: some provide basic apps that allow you to only change simple items like Wi-Fi passwords, while others provide sophisticated apps that enable you to tinker with most settings.

Antivirus, Firewall, VPN, and other features

Routers with high-end specifications, such as VPN servers, antivirus, and other security options, can secure your Wi-Fi network from malware and external assaults. The issue is that such functions may also be found on routers with low-quality hardware that cannot run them effectively.

Don’t buy an inexpensive AC1200 wireless router with outdated hardware. if you want sophisticated features like a VPN server to operate properly. Look for a more expensive router with powerful hardware and lots of ram that can run complex services effectively, as well as Wi-Fi broadcasting.

Conclusion

Now that you know the fundamentals of how to purchase a router, What do you consider most essential when purchasing a router? Do you require a powerful or modest router? How do you go about obtaining details before buying a router? Do you usually read product reviews before making any purchases? Please always have these things in mind before purchasing a router.