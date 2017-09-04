Things to consider before choosing and buying CBD oil

words Alexa Wang

The passage of the Farm Bill in 2018 removed hemp as an illegal substance federally. Due to this, the medicinal cannabis industry is expanding extremely fast, and today’s market is full of different CBD (cannabidiol) products. And truth be told, this is excellent news for everyone interested in the health benefits of this miraculous plant.

However, with so many products and newly emerged brands, it is a bit difficult to navigate the market and choose the best product for you. That is especially true when you are on a quest (especially if you are a first-timer) in finding the right CBD oil for you.

For this reason, we have put together this little guide on how to choose a premium CBD oil for you and what you should consider before purchasing it.

What is the origin of the plant, and from which part of it is CBD extracted?

The quality of the soil used to grow the cannabis plant is extremely important. The substances in it ultimately impact the quality of the plant. So, the better the ground is where the hemp is grown in, the lower the risk of contaminants (pollutants and heavy metals) in the CBD product. The quality of the soil also impacts how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the CBD oil will contain. The majority of CBD-users want to take CBD oil because it helps them treat their medical conditions without making them feel “high.” More importantly, the amount of THC in the product determines whether the CBD oil is legal. Thus, if you want to be sure that the hemp is sourced free from contaminants and doesn’t violate the nation’s legal standards for THC, buy CBD oil made from hemp sourced in America.

Another important thing – hemp seeds do not contain any significant amounts of CBD. So, make sure that the CBD oil you choose contains CBD that comes from the flowers, leaves, and stalk of the hemp plant.

How is CBD extracted?

There are numerous ways in which CBD can be extracted from the cannabis plant to create CBD oils. Naturally, all methods are not equal when it comes to the purity and quality of the final product. Usually, the best CBD oils are produced through supercritical CO₂ extraction. The method uses carbon dioxide under high pressure to isolate, preserve, and maintain the purity of the CBD. In reality, it is more expensive to run, so the resulting products are usually not the cheapest. Still, you can rest assured that you are buying a product of quality because CO₂ extraction doesn’t involve any toxic substances. Other, less conventional methods to extract CBD without the need for toxic substances are with olive or coconut oil. They are simple and straightforward, and also inexpensive.

Another popular extraction method is full-spectrum. The CBD oil produced in this way is derived from the entire hemp plant. That means that it contains not only CBD, but also other beneficial cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

Well-known manufacturers of CBD oils typically are considerably transparent about their extraction processes. If you do not see extraction methods mentioned on the product page or in any supplemental literature or packaging, proceed with caution.

Look for laboratory accreditations

Look for CBD oil that is tested in accredited laboratories, since there is currently no FDA regulation on CBD products. These 3rd party laboratory tests usually verify the potency of cannabinoids and terpenes, the safety of the products, and making sure they do not contain pesticides or other harsh chemicals. The company that sells the CBD oil will ideally have these accreditations available on their website or will provide you with a written guarantee of this.

Choose carefully from where to buy CBD oil

When buying CBD oil, stick to reputable CBD oil manufacturers that focus on high-quality products, and that encourage health and wellness as their primary goal. Don’t buy CBD oil on Amazon, because this platform prohibits CBD. Most of the “hemp” products that come up on a search for CBD oil are most likely made with hemp seed oil, which does not contain any significant amount of CBD, if at all. Also, bear in mind that vape shops and gas stations are not the best resources for high-quality CBD.

Read the ingredients list

Before you decide on a product, read the ingredients list, especially when comparing different CBD oils. The majority of the oils available on the market have additional ingredients like natural or artificial flavoring or coloring, which likely are not too harmful. However, there are also CBD oils that contain ingredients like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin (found in some CBD vape oils) that are potentially dangerous.

Choose the right concentration

The most popular CBD oil products in forms of tinctures, vape oils, topicals, and capsules can come in a variety of concentrations. The amount of CBD they contain is displayed on the packaging. Some manufacturers list the amounts in mg – 250mg, 500mg, or 1,000mg, while others may specify the concentration as percentages – 4%, 10%, or 20% cannabidiol (CBD). Higher doses of CBD have a more pronounced effect. However, for a start, it is not recommended to use high concentration. It is better to start with products that have a low to moderate dosage and then gradually increase the dosage if needed. For example, start with 20 to 40 mg a day. Observe the effects over several days or a few weeks so that you can make the necessary adjustments. If you don’t get the desired effect after a certain period, increase your dosage. Once you achieve the desired effect, you will be able to establish what concentration of CBD is best for you. And if you encounter difficulties identifying the proper CBD dosage, consult your physician.

Price can also be a factor for consideration

While it may be tempting to look for the cheapest CBD oil you can find, it is crucial to understand that cheaper is not always better when your health is involved. Price can be a factor for consideration when you are comparing products from reputable sources, where all else is equal. Keep in mind that “you get what you pay for,” so the more money you are willing to spend, the better off you are going to be.

Conclusion

Before purchasing a CBD oil, it is advised to scope out different companies and see what they have to offer. Keep in mind not to buy CBD oil from untrustworthy sources. Stick to reputable CBD oil manufacturers and always look for recommendations. That is the only secure way to fuse the health benefits of CBD into your lifestyle.