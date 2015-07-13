Tips to choosing the perfect wedding caterer

words Alexa Wang

Planning a wedding can be very stressful. Given the myriad of details that you have to figure out, you will barely have time or energy for follow-ups. Especially if you do not have a wedding planner, you need to make sure that you choose the best people out there that you can trust with deadlines and quality of service.

One of the most important aspects of any wedding is the food. The buffet can make or break your wedding day since people usually never forget about the food! You want your guests to have a good time by making sure that you are treating them to mouth-watering delicious dishes after hours of partying.

With the overwhelming numbers of caterers available for you to choose, here are some tips to help you choose the perfect one for your big day.

Choose Renowned and Established Caterers

Especially when it comes to food businesses, longevity in the market is usually a good indicator of high quality. Most people are very meticulous when it comes to food, one bad experience can guarantee a catering service going out of business. The catering masters at https://bagatellecaterers.com/ explain the importance of how caterers should know how to create an outstanding culinary experience for your wedding guests. Catering is one of the businesses that greatly depend on word of mouth, so one bad review from a friend will scare you away from considering it. So, look for food-catering businesses that have an impeccable reputation, and you’ll be in good hands. It always helps to ask acquaintances or browse client feedback before you make a decision.

Check If the Caterers Can Accommodate Your Requirements

If you and your family follow a specific diet, you have to make sure that the caterers can fulfill your food requirements. Just because a caterer is believed to be the best does not mean it will be the right fit for you if they cannot customize their menu as per your demands. Try to be more specific in your search so you would not waste valuable time looking in the wrong direction. If you are looking for a more ethnic menu, reach out for advice from people within your community to guide you to the right caterers.

Schedule a Tasting Appointment

Many couples delegate some wedding planning responsibilities to their friends and family members to make sure they are not spread thin and everything is done in time. This is a very smart decision. However, there are exceptions that you will need to do yourself while planning your wedding.

Carve out some time from your hectic days and schedule a tasting with potential caterers. It does not make sense to choose dishes online or from a print out catalogs, you need to try the food yourself to be able to make the right decision. A fancy-looking buffet full of tasteless food is not the memory you want your guests to reminisce about years later.

Make Sure You’re Provided with Professional Servers

Most caterers will provide their own waiters to cater for your wedding. You need to make sure that the staff will be formally dressed and presentable. If it is possible, ask your caterer to meet the serving crew who will be handling your wedding beforehand. This will give you the chance to address any concerns that you might have regarding hygiene and presentability. It is also a good chance to share your theme colors with your caterer so they can incorporate them into the staff’s uniforms, to add an elegant touch to your overall wedding setup.

Confirm That There Aren’t Any Hidden Costs

While planning your wedding, you need to be very strict about working within your budget because you might eventually end up paying for many expenses that were unaccounted for. Food catering will usually cost the most, especially if you are planning a big wedding. So, it is very important to be clear with your caterers about any extra costs that might later come up so you can decide whether you can afford them or not. The perfect caterer will make your life easier by being straightforward and clear about prices and will change them last minute over recent “inflations”.

Being organized is essential for your wedding preparations. Create your own checklist with everything that needs to be done so you can cross each finished item off the list and feel like you are progressing. Take the same approach when you’re looking for the perfect caterer. Listing your requirements will limit your search and make this task a lot easier.