Why Colorado is a great destination for short getaways?

words Al Woods

Annual long holidays are great but most of us have a pretty hectic lifestyle with work and family commitments to be able to afford that luxury regularly. Moreover, with a large family, it is often not possible to plan such trips. Even if you are a solo traveler or a couple, it is exhausting to wait throughout the year for that one trip.

Short getaways are a blessing and can allow you some quick system reboot and a much-needed break. However, it is difficult to find a travel destination, that doesn’t require a lot of time and money and offers everything that you would want an ideal retreat. Colorado is an excellent destination that checks all boxes, and you can escape overnight with a few essentials in your drawstring bag.







Scenic Beauty

Colorado is one of the most beautiful North American destinations when it comes to nature. You will find stretches of lush green farmlands amidst breathtaking mountains and valleys that will leave you awestruck. The beautiful rivers and lakes further accentuate the beauty of the region. You can spend the night under the sky for some stargazing or witness the most mesmerizing sunrise and sunsets. Colorado is a great option if you are looking for a quick natural retreat without having to spend a lot of time and money to spend on an international destination.

Hotels and Resorts

Although Colorado largely gives a very non-commercial suburban feeling, it is very well developed when it comes to great hotel and accommodation options. If you have already spent on your air travel to a foreign destination, it would be a good idea to crash into a luxury resort for an amazing retreat. Westin, St. Regis, Park Hyatt, and Pines are some of the best luxury options if you wish to stay close to nature.

For those who are l; looking forward to some urban fun and nightlife, there are great options near the downtown and airports too. Ritz Carlton, Westin, Le Meridian, Grand Hyatt, Crawford, and Marriot has some amazing hotels near downtown and Denver hotel. If you are on a budget or a larger family, there are some amazing family-friendly budget accommodation available in both the countryside and the downtown. If all else fails you can find multiple AirBnB to suit your pocket and preference.

Attractions and Activities

Whether you are a nature buff or a nightlife freak, Colorado has tons of activities and attractions to offer for everyone. You can go trekking in the mountains or camp in the valleys enjoying the meteor showers. There are excellent ski resorts available for ski lovers with some of the best ski slopes. Adrenaline junkies can enjoy paragliding. The downtown is a bustling urban settlement with amazing shopping and dining options. Nightlife includes casinos, nightclubs, and bars that serve the top-notch collection of finest blends.

Climate

Colorado’s tourist family climate is a huge plus point that makes it an excellent travel destination. Colorado enjoys all the four seasons and some of its areas are an excellent warm getaway if you are sick of the freezing temperatures in your area.