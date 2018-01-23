The best way to create more space (and value) to your home

words Alexa Wang

It’s very stressful and expensive to move. Many of us though feel we have no choice as we often simply outgrow our houses. This might be after having children where we suddenly don’t have enough bedrooms to fit the family members.

So rather than moving many people explore the option of creating more space in their existing home. We look at some of the alternatives below. It’s important to say that it’s advisable to get an expert to give you their professional opinion before you start smashing down any walls.







Attic Conversion

This is the old favourite. It seems like a no brainer. It can add lots of space and add value to your house providing your family with that much needed extra bedroom or two. The problem is it doesn’t work for most people. If your roof apex is too low, then you won’t be able to stand up in your new room. It can also be a royal pain trying to fit the stairs you need to access your new attic room in. It can be a great move though if you are lucky enough to have an attic that fits the bill.

Garage Conversion

If your house has a garage and you’re not that bothered about keeping your car in it then this can be a great way to add space to your home. Let’s face it, most of us have our cars parked outside or in the drive nowadays anyway so it’s worth considering. This can be quite an easy conversion and that long dreamed of kitchen diner or that extra bedroom can become a reality. If done well garage conversions can really enhance a property and, of course, add a chunk of value to your home.

Cellar Conversion

So, you need more space but the attic isn’t right for conversion and you have no garage. In fact, you don’t have much room at all. Maybe the only way is down. Many people with cellars are weighing up the possibility of converting them. If the head room is too low then some people decide to dig down further. It’s important to get expert advice of course before even considering such a move. You could undermine your property if there isn’t a strong enough foundation. You also have to think about keeping the water out. You can visit Sovereign Chemicals to learn more about cellar damp proofing. An imaginative architect can create lots of useable space under your home for you and your family.

Reconfigure your house

Sometimes, the design of a house just doesn’t meet the needs of its occupants. You have to take the time to consider if your home is everything you need it to be? If not, the simple answer would be to move but it might be easier to redesign your existing house. People have created bedrooms out of awkward spaces upstairs in their houses. With a little bit of imagination, an architect can redesign whole floors to design your house the way you want it to work. Yes, it would cost you but it could add a lot of value and make your home a nicer place to live.